Falling for These 5 End-of-Year School Myths?

May is often referred to as the month of “May-hem” by both parents and teachers. As the school year winds down, the finish line feels both exciting and overwhelming. Parents are tasked with navigating final assignments, end-of-year parties and events, along with the logistics of summer planning. At the same time, teachers are wrapping up the curriculum, grading final projects, overseeing testing, preparing report cards, and trying to keep students motivated when summer is just around the corner.

While it may be tempting to counteract the busyness by allowing kids to ease up, the last stretch of the school year matters just as much as the first. The habits, decisions, and effort students demonstrate during these final weeks can significantly affect their grades and how confidently they begin the next school year.

Myth No. 1: The end of the school year is mostly a time for winding down.

Many parents and students assume that once state testing ends or major subject units are completed, school shifts into a more relaxed mode. While there may be lighter moments due to end-of-year events and celebrations, the reality is that these weeks are often packed with final projects, presentations, exams, make-up work deadlines, and group assignments.

Teachers continue assessing learning so they can communicate students’ needs to the next year’s teachers. A strong or weak finish can noticeably affect final grades.

What teachers wish parents knew:

Staying engaged during the last few weeks of school can make a meaningful difference in report card results, learning gaps, confidence levels, and even scholarship opportunities.

Myth No. 2: Attendance doesn’t really matter.

This is one of the most persistent misconceptions. School funding is often tied to attendance, which means each absence can have a broader impact. While it may seem like one missed day will not matter, when many families make the same choice, the effect adds up.

Absences also create additional work for teachers and students. Missed days require catching up on instruction, tracking late assignments, and finding time for reteaching. Important content is still being covered, and many end-of-year assignments are completed in class.

What teachers wish parents knew:

It is much harder to make up end-of-year work, and group projects suffer when one student is absent. Families should prioritize attendance through the last day of school and communicate early if absences are unavoidable.

Myth No. 3: It’s OK for my child to be demotivated. That’s expected.

By the end of the year, students are tired, and so are parents and teachers. The excitement of a new school year has faded, and the anticipation of summer can be distracting. While it is normal for motivation to dip, it is not helpful to let it stay there.

Finishing the year in a strong academic position helps students enter the next school year with confidence. Parental expectations send a powerful message about the importance of effort and perseverance.

What teachers wish parents knew:

Help rebuild motivation by focusing on effort, not just outcomes. Celebrate small wins, such as completing a project or improving a grade. Talking about goals for the next school year reinforces that what students are doing now still matters.

Myth No. 4: There’s no point in reaching out to my child’s teacher now.

Parent-teacher communication often drops off toward the end of the year, but this is not the time to go silent. If a child is struggling academically, socially, or emotionally, teachers still want to help. Even with limited time remaining, support can make a meaningful difference.

What teachers wish parents knew:

The end of the year is busy, but teachers remain committed to their students’ success. Parents should reach out with questions or concerns as soon as possible. Encourage children to advocate for themselves, but step in quickly if that communication is not happening.

Myth No. 5: Missing work won’t have a big impact.

As motivation declines the number of missing assignments often increases. Students may underestimate how much work is incomplete, and the consequences may not be clear until final grades are posted.

What teachers wish parents knew:

Missing and late work create additional pressure for teachers who are finalizing grades. Parents should regularly check grade portals with their children and help create a plan to complete outstanding assignments. At this stage of the year, it is unrealistic to expect teachers to track every missing task or meet individually with each student to develop a plan.

As the school year comes to a close, it is easy to feel stretched thin and ready to coast to the finish line. However, these final weeks present an important opportunity. By staying engaged and encouraging children to finish strong, families can help them end the year on a positive and confident note and set the stage for success in the next school year.

Signs Your Child Is Slipping Into ‘End-of-Year Mode’

Increased missing assignments

Lack of interest in schoolwork

Frequent complaints about boredom

Avoidance of responsibilities

Drop in grades or effort

5 Ways to Boost Motivation Fast

Set short-term goals

Break tasks into smaller steps

Offer positive reinforcement

Create a homework schedule

Talk about next year’s goals

Alison Bogle is a writer living in Austin with her husband and three children. A former fourth grade teacher, she now enjoys writing about children and education. You can also catch her talking about articles from Austin Family magazine each Thursday morning on FOX 7 Austin.