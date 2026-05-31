Father’s Day Memory Board

Father’s Day is an opportunity to reflect on all the reasons we love our dads. Put those thoughts on display with a decorative memory board that highlights what makes Dad so special.

What You Need:

• Clothespins

• Fabric, yarn, or ribbon

• Glue or fasteners

• Paint and paintbrushes or markers

• Scissors

•

Wood, paper, cardboard, or another sturdy surface

What You Do:

Step 1: Cut your fabric swatch to the desired size.

Step 2: Paint your wood or chosen surface. Allow time for it to dry completely.

Step 3: Write “Reasons We Love Dad,” or another meaningful phrase, on the surface. Add your list of favorite reasons. For this version, painted clothespins hold colorful pieces of construction paper.

Step 4: Glue the decorated surface onto the fabric.

Step 5: Cut the yarn or ribbon to size, then glue or fasten it to the fabric swatch for hanging.

Once everything has dried, your Father’s Day gift is ready to wrap and share.

The Greater Austin YMCA celebrates fathers and caregivers year-round with opportunities for family fun in its pools, gyms, playgrounds, fitness centers, and special events. Learn more at www.austinymca.org.