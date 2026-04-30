Finding Joy in the Middle of the Chaos Motherhood

Most parents don’t expect parenting to be easy. They do, however, expect that the good parts will feel a little more obvious than they sometimes do.

Instead, what many people experience is this: The days are full, the house is in a constant state of disarray, someone always needs something, and the moments that are supposed to feel meaningful get buried under logistics.

From there, a familiar thought shows up; “Why am I not enjoying this more?”

It’s an unfair question, mostly because it assumes that joy is something you access once things calm down; once the house is cleaner, the schedule settles, or you’re less tired.

That version of parenting rarely arrives.

There’s a concept that has held up well over time: You don’t need perfect conditions to be a good parent. You need to be present enough, often enough, for the relationship to hold. The same logic applies to joy. It doesn’t require a calm, curated life. It shows up in the middle of one that isn’t.

This is good news, because that’s the one you have. Recognizing this sets the stage for adjusting where you focus your attention as a parent.

Also, for perspective, you may not be the parent who turns every moment into a meaningful memory with soft lighting and a life lesson at the end, but you are also not the mother in Home Alone, who left her child home alone more than once. If that’s the baseline, you’ve already cleared an important bar.

What tends to get in the way of joy isn’t a lack of love. It’s where your attention goes when the day gets busy. Research on how the mind handles stress shows how quickly we home in on what didn’t go well. Add in the brain’s built-in negativity bias—the tendency to notice problems more than neutral or pleasant moments—and you get a system that is very good at tracking what needs fixing and is not especially good at registering what’s going right.

So, finding joy isn’t about becoming a different kind of parent. It’s about working with the brain you already have. The following approaches can make this practical, without increasing your workload.

Stop Waiting for Calm

It’s easy to fall into the idea that joy will be easier to access once things settle down. But parenting tends to replace one form of chaos with another. Waiting for calm can turn into a long-term plan that never quite pays off. A more workable shift is this: look for moments that coexist with the chaos. They’re usually small.

A quick laugh.

A comment that catches you off guard.

A moment where your kid leans into you without thinking about it.

They don’t cancel out the mess. They sit alongside it.

Narrow Your Focus

When your brain zooms out, it tends to do it in the least helpful way. “This day is a disaster. I am not handling this well.”

That’s not information you can use. It’s just a verdict. Try narrowing the frame instead. “What is one thing in the last hour that didn’t go terribly?”

It’s a low bar on purpose. You’re not trying to create a highlight reel. You’re giving your brain a wider field of data, so it’s not only tracking what went wrong.

Lower the Bar on the Wrong Things

A lot of the stress in parenting comes from trying to maintain standards that don’t actually matter as much as we think they do. Research on cognitive load shows that the more decisions and expectations you carry, the more quickly your system gets overwhelmed. That’s when patience disappears. So instead of trying to do everything well, pick a few things to do simply.

Repeat meals.

Let the house be lived in.

Say no to things that don’t need to be yes.

You’re not lowering the quality of your parenting. You’re making room for it.

Use Repair as a Reset Button

There’s a common belief that if you lose your patience, you’ve somehow damaged the day. In reality, what matters more is what happens after. We know from decades of child development research that parent-child interactions include constant small misattunements. The strength of the relationship comes from repair—coming back and reconnecting.

“I got frustrated. Let me try that again.”

“I’m sorry. That wasn’t how I wanted to handle it.”

These moments don’t erase what happened, but they shift what the moment means. They bring the interaction back into connection, which is where most parents actually feel the good parts.

Take Micro-Pauses (Because That’s What You Have Time For)

No one with kids needs advice that depends on uninterrupted time. What works better are small, repeatable pauses that interrupt the stress cycle.

One slower breath.

A minute outside.

Sitting down instead of hovering while you talk.

These are not dramatic interventions, but they change your internal state just enough that you’re more available to what’s happening instead of just managing it. That’s where moments of connection tend to show up.

Clean Up the Way You Talk to Yourself

After a hard moment, most parents are not especially kind to themselves. There’s strong evidence that people who respond to themselves with some degree of compassion are more likely to regulate and adjust their behavior effectively. Which makes sense: if you’re trying to reset and re-engage with your kid, turning yourself into the problem doesn’t help much.

A more useful approach is straightforward: “That didn’t go how I wanted. What’s my next move?”

Let Small Moments Count

Joy in parenting is rarely a constant feeling. It’s usually a series of small, specific moments that are easy to miss because something else is already demanding your attention.

A joke that lands.

A quick hug.

A look that says more than words.

If you pause for even a few seconds and notice it, your brain is more likely to register it. You don’t need more of these moments to exist. You need a better chance of catching them when they do.

A Different Way to Measure It

If you’re trying to figure out whether you’re doing this right, the answer probably isn’t in how calm your house feels or how often you feel on top of things. A more accurate measure is what happens over time.

You show up.

You come back when

things get off track.

things get off track. You stay present with

your child, even on the

days that feel messy.

Joy isn’t waiting at the end of chaos. It’s what you notice amid the interruptions, clutter, and noise. It’s already part of your day.

You just have to notice it.

Barb Matijevich is an Austin-based licensed therapist specializing in trauma and relationships. She is the mom of two grown children and writes about mental health, stress, and the idea that most of us are doing better than we think we are.