Kids across the nation are gaining accessibility to the game of golf, thanks to an alliance with Topgolf, the PGA TOUR and the LPGA. On March 19, junior golfers (ages 6-17) from The First Tee and LPGA-USGA Girls Golf enjoyed an afternoon of free game play, golf instruction, food and beverage at select Topgolf venues.

Topgolf also announced that it will now offer free game play to any charitable organization whose purpose is aligned with youth leadership, mentorship and empowerment. Free game play is available at any Topgolf location in the US, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“You don’t have to play an 18-hole course to enjoy golf,” says Topgolf Entertainment Group Co-Chairman and CEO Erik Anderson. “Part of reaching the next generation of golfers means making the sport fun and accessible to everyone.”

Free game play sessions must be scheduled at least 72 hours in advance and are subject to availability. Sessions can be requested at Topgolf.com/giving.