From North to South Austin: Two Fun Eateries

South Austin

The Thicket Food Park

7800 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78745

Prices range $-$$

This is a hidden gem for families in South Austin. There are a dozen flavorful food options including gourmet corn dogs, classic Italian, Indian, Mexican, a coffee bar, juice bar and much more.

Nestled among the Texas cedar trees, this is a great place to explore with other families for a Friday or Saturday night gathering. The best part of this food truck park is undoubtedly the ambiance. Once the sun sets, it feels like quintessential Austin to sit under the twinkling light and listen to the kids laugh and run around.

The parking lot is small, but the wide array of food options and open space make up for it. Bring a ball or two, or let the children climb through the trees, adventure on the playscape or play a game of tag. You might also be lucky enough to experience some live music on the community stage during your visit. Check the Thicket calendar of events to learn more.