From North to South Austin: Two Fun Eateries

The post-holiday lull doesn’t have to be so blue; there are plenty of activities and places to explore with the family around Austin, including these unique eateries. From way North Austin down to way South Austin, it’s always fun to explore new culinary treats with kids.
North Austin- Domain
The Dirdie Birdie
10910 Domain Dr. Suite 120, Austin, TX 78758
Prices: $$$
One of Austin’s newest restaurants, this is a fun place to take teens and tweens for a weekend meal or after-school adventure. The menu features small and large plates such as The Bird’s Nest (blooming onion), Double Dirdie Burger or the German Style Bratwurst. Try the snack plate called The Leader Board, which feeds two or four and features pimento cheese, roasted garlic hummus, whipped goat cheese, mixed nuts and toasted sourdough. Finish up with a round of indoor golf inspired by the Austin culture scene. The course includes miniature iconic landmarks like the Pennybacker Bridge, the state Capitol building and the bats seen on South Congress bridge.
South Austin
The Thicket Food Park
7800 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78745
Prices range $-$$
This is a hidden gem for families in South Austin. There are a dozen flavorful food options including gourmet corn dogs, classic Italian, Indian, Mexican, a coffee bar, juice bar and much more.
Nestled among the Texas cedar trees, this is a great place to explore with other families for a Friday or Saturday night gathering. The best part of this food truck park is undoubtedly the ambiance. Once the sun sets, it feels like quintessential Austin to sit under the twinkling light and listen to the kids laugh and run around.
The parking lot is small, but the wide array of food options and open space make up for it. Bring a ball or two, or let the children climb through the trees, adventure on the playscape or play a game of tag. You might also be lucky enough to experience some live music on the community stage during your visit. Check the Thicket calendar of events to learn more.
Andrea Genevieve Townson is a mom of three, adventurer and lover of breakfast tacos. Follow along with her family travels on Instagram at @field_trip_fridays