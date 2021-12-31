Government Recalls Children’s Robes

Mark of Fifth Avenue is recalling about 10,000 children’s robes that fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear. The long-sleeved, 100% polyester robes were sold in children’s sizes 2 to 10/12 in a variety of colors. The robes have two front pockets and a matching belt. They were sold online at amazon.com and walmart.com from August 2019 through June 2021 for $35 to $45. Consumers should take the recalled children’s robes away from children and contact Mark of Fifth Avenue for a refund by emailing mofaproductsafety@gmail.com. All known purchasers will be contacted directly.

