Government Recalls Alarms, Rattles and Inclined Sleeper Accessori

Kolcraft has issued a recall of about 51,000 inclined sleeper accessories that allow infants to roll from their back to their stomach or side, which can lead to infant fatalities. The recall applies to the accessory included with Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers. The items were sold at Juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide from March 2011 through December 2017 for about $140. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled accessory and contact Kolcraft for a voucher or refund.

The US Consumer Products Safety Commission works to protect the public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products.