Government Recalls Alarms, Rattles and Inclined Sleeper Accessori

Kidde is recalling about 226,000 smoke and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms because the alarm can fail to alert consumers to a fire. The recalled units include Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 as well as the 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms. Only alarms with the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front of the alarm are included in this recall. The alarms were sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other department, home and hardware stores and electrical distributors nationwide. They were also sold at amazon.com, shopkidde.com and other online retailers from May 2019 through September 2020 for between $10 and $70. Consumers should immediately contact Kidde for a free replacement.
Playgro has issued a recall for about 18,000 activity rattles because the ring on the horse’s back can dislodge and release the item’s small beads, posing a choking hazard to small children. The rattles were sold at Walmart stores nationwide and online at walmart.com from November 2020 through January 2021 for about $5. Consumers should immediately take the recalled rattles away from children and contact Playgro for a free replacement.
Kolcraft has issued a recall of about 51,000 inclined sleeper accessories that allow infants to roll from their back to their stomach or side, which can lead to infant fatalities. The recall applies to the accessory included with Kolcraft Cuddle ‘n Care 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers and Preferred Position 2-in-1 Bassinet & Incline Sleepers. The items were sold at Juvenile product stores and mass merchandisers nationwide from March 2011 through December 2017 for about $140. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled accessory and contact Kolcraft for a voucher or refund.
The US Consumer Products Safety Commission works to protect the public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products.