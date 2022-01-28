Government Recalls Bath Seats, Bunk Bed and Youth All-Terrain Vehicles

Karmas Far has issued a recall for about 900 infant bath seats. The bath seats fail to meet federal safety requirements for leg openings and stability. In addition, they can tip over while in use, posing a
drowning hazard. The bath seats were sold exclusively online at Walmart, Amazon, Ebay, Wish and Bosonshop from August 2017 through October 2021 for between $35 and $75. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant bath seats and contact Karmas Far to receive a pre-paid label to return the products for a full refund.
Angel Line is recalling nearly 40,000 bunk beds with angled ladders due to entrapment and strangulation hazards to children. The metal hook fastening the ladder to the bunk bed frame can move away from the bed frame when the ladder is lifted and create a gap. Children can become entrapped in this gap and strangle to death. One death has been reported. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds, block children’s access to the bed and contact Angel Line for a free repair kit with brackets to reinforce the angled ladders. Consumers should not use the beds until the repair kit has been installed. The beds were available online at Amazon, OJCommerce, Walmart and Wayfair from March 2016 through June 2021 for $180 to $330. The recall applies to three models of Angel Line bunk beds. Details can be found at bit.ly/3tgWZR4.
About 1,100 youth all-terrain vehicles have been recalled by Polaris. The inner layer of the fuel line of the Outlaw 110 EFI Youth All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) can leak, posing a potential fire hazard. This
recall involves certain VINs of Polaris Model Year 2022 Outlaw 110 EFI Youth ATVs. To see if your vehicle is affected by this recall, visit polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls or call 800-765-2747. The youth ATVs were sold at Polaris dealers nationwide from September 2021 through November 2021 for about $3,600. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair, including the installation of a new fuel line. The US Consumer Products Safety Commission works to protect the public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products