Government Recalls Bath Seats, Bunk Bed and Youth All-Terrain Vehicles

Angel Line is recalling nearly 40,000 bunk beds with angled ladders due to entrapment and strangulation hazards to children. The metal hook fastening the ladder to the bunk bed frame can move away from the bed frame when the ladder is lifted and create a gap. Children can become entrapped in this gap and strangle to death. One death has been reported. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds, block children’s access to the bed and contact Angel Line for a free repair kit with brackets to reinforce the angled ladders. Consumers should not use the beds until the repair kit has been installed. The beds were available online at Amazon, OJCommerce, Walmart and Wayfair from March 2016 through June 2021 for $180 to $330. The recall applies to three models of Angel Line bunk beds. Details can be found at bit.ly/3tgWZR4.