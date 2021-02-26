Government Recalls Bicycles, Swimsuits and Pain Relief Products

GSK Consumer Health is recalling about 433,600 pain relief products due to holes being found in the bottom of some Excedrin containers, which can pose a poisoning risk for children. This recall includes the following Excedrin products: Migraine Caplets, Migraine Geltabs, Extra Strength Caplets, PM Headache Caplets and Tension Headache Caplets. Affected units were sold at pharmacies, department stores and grocery stores nationwide as well as online from March 2018 through September 2020 for between $7 and $18. Consumers should inspect the bottom of the bottle to determine if there is a hole. If present, contact GSK Consumer Relations at 800-468-7746 to receive a prepaid shipping label for return to receive a full refund.

