Government Recalls Bicycles, Swimsuits and Pain Relief Products

Academy Sports and Outdoors is recalling about 6,000 bicycles because the locking hardware on the front wheel can become loose. This can result in front wheel instability and potential falls. No injuries have been reported. The recall applies to the Ozone 500 Density Bicycle models 164539, 162803, 164537 and 162805. The bicycles were sold at Academy stores nationwide and online at academy.com in October and November 2020 for about $115. Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Academy for a free repair or replacement hardware.
Target is recalling about 181,000 infant and toddler swimsuits because the snaps can break or detach, posing choking or laceration hazards to children. This recall includes the Cat & Jack “Summer Blue Lemon,” “Coral Icon Story Hawaiian” and “Moxie Peach Lemon” one-piece girl’s infant and toddler rash guard swimsuits. For specific item numbers being recalled, refer to help.target.com/help/productrecallpage. Affected units were sold at Target stores nationwide and online at target.com from December 2019 through October 2020 for about $15. Consumers may return them to any Target store for a full refund.
GSK Consumer Health is recalling about 433,600 pain relief products due to holes being found in the bottom of some Excedrin containers, which can pose a poisoning risk for children. This recall includes the following Excedrin products: Migraine Caplets, Migraine Geltabs, Extra Strength Caplets, PM Headache Caplets and Tension Headache Caplets. Affected units were sold at pharmacies, department stores and grocery stores nationwide as well as online from March 2018 through September 2020 for between $7 and $18. Consumers should inspect the bottom of the bottle to determine if there is a hole. If present, contact GSK Consumer Relations at 800-468-7746 to receive a prepaid shipping label for return to receive a full refund.
The US Consumer Products Safety Commission works to protect the public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products.