Government Recalls Nightgowns and Pacifiers

Mushi & Co has issued a recall for about 333,725 FRIGG silicone pacifiers. The base of the silicone nipple has a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield and pose a choking hazard. The pacifiers came in two designs – Classic and Daisy – and in two different sizes: 0–6 months and 6–18 months. The name “FRIGG” is printed on the handle of each pacifier shield in raised letters. The pacifiers were sold nationwide at Spearmint Love, TJ Maxx, Lil’ Tulips and Olivia & Jade Company from April 2021 through December 2021. The products were also sold online at mushie.com and amazon.com. Consumers should stop using the pacifiers immediately and contact mushie.com/pages/recalls for a refund.