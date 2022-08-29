Government Recalls Swings & Rockers, Tents & Playhouses and Pajamas

The Manhattan Toy Company has About two million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers have been recalled by the company 4moms. When the swing or rocker is not in use, its restraint straps can dangle below the seat. Non-occupant crawling infants can become entangled in the straps, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards. One death and two entanglement incidents have been reported with the swing. These items were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores nationwide in addition to 4moms.com and amazon.com from January 2010 through August 2022 for between $160 and $250. Caretakers with infants who can crawl should immediately stop using the products and place them in an area beyond the reach of crawling infants. Consumers should contact 4moms immediately to register for a free strap fastener.
Epoch Everlasting Play is recalling over 250,000 tents and playhouses that fail to meet federal flammability standards. The recall includes Kidoozie Ice Castle Tents, King Size Medieval Castles, My Clubhouses, Pirate Den Playhouses, Pop Up Theater Tents, Princess Hideaway Playhouses and Royal Castle Playhouses. They were sold at Target, Marshalls, Barnes & Noble, Toys R Us and other independent toy stores as well as online at amazon.com, zulily.com and fatbraintoys.com. The items were available from March 2014 through March 2022 for between $30 and $35. Consumers should immediately stop using the products and contact the company for a full refund or free replacement product.
Kids Tales has issued a recall for about 9,000 children’s pajamas. The recalled items fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. They were sold exclusively at amazon.com in various print designs and colors from November 2021 through April 2022. The cost ranged from $13 to $30, depending on whether they were packaged individually or as a set of two. Consumers are advised to take the sleepwear away from children and contact Kids Tales for a full refund.
The US Consumer Products Safety Commission works to protect the public from unreasonable risks of serious injury
or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products.