Government Recalls Swings & Rockers, Tents & Playhouses and Pajamas

Kids Tales has issued a recall for about 9,000 children’s pajamas. The recalled items fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. They were sold exclusively at amazon.com in various print designs and colors from November 2021 through April 2022. The cost ranged from $13 to $30, depending on whether they were packaged individually or as a set of two. Consumers are advised to take the sleepwear away from children and contact Kids Tales for a full refund.

