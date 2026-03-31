Grow Your Green Space With Free Trees in Austin

(Photo courtesy of City of Austin)

Looking to grow your green space this spring? Austin families have several easy, affordable ways to add trees and support a healthier environment. Through NeighborWoods, a partnership between the City of Austin and TreeFolks, eligible residents and Austin Energy customers can receive free trees to plant at home.

Proper care is key to helping young trees thrive. The Austin Resource Recovery Recycle & Reuse Drop-off Center offers free mulch, though visitors should be prepared to load it themselves. When selecting what to plant, families can explore native and adapted species using Grow Green’s online tool.

Before digging, call 8-1-1 to have underground utilities marked. This free service helps prevent costly or dangerous accidents, and may take up to a week.

Outside Austin, check with local municipalities for similar programs. Additional low-cost options are available through the Arbor Day Foundation and the Texas A&M Forest Service West Texas Nursery. Learn more at austintexas.gov and start planting today.