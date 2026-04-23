Hand to Hold® Celebrates NICU Graduates in Austin

Families across Central Texas are invited to the 2026 NICU Family Celebration on April 25 at Branch Park Pavilion in Austin. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., this festive, family-friendly event honors the strength and resilience of NICU graduates and their loved ones.

Hosted by Hand to Hold®, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting NICU families, the celebration highlights the importance of connection, healing, and community. When infants require neonatal intensive care, families often face emotional challenges, including increased risks of postpartum depression, anxiety, and PTSD. Hand to Hold® works to ensure no family navigates that journey alone.

Founded in 2010, the organization offers peer support, bedside programs in partner hospitals across Texas, virtual support groups nationwide, and free counseling for NICU and bereaved families in Texas and Florida. Its evidence-based approach helps reduce isolation, improve mental health outcomes, and strengthen family well-being.

The event promises a joyful afternoon of recognition and support. Austin Family magazine will be on-site to celebrate NICU graduates and connect with readers at their booth.