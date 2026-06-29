Happy 250th Birthday to the United States of America

In 2026, America commemorates and celebrates the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Across the nation, events that encourage celebration, reflection, and commemoration are being encouraged and planned at local and statewide levels.

A Joint Resolution of the 87th Texas Legislature, SCR23, signed by Governor Greg Abbott on May 28, 2021, established the Texas America250 Commission, “to help celebrate the semiquincentennial of the United States.”

“On July 4, 2026, we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the greatest nation in the history of the world. ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.’ Long may these ideals live in the heart of every Texan and every American. May God bless all who have defended our freedoms that we enjoy each day. And God bless the United States of America.”

Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas