Through July 4, 2018, US veterans and up to three guests can enjoy free admission to SeaWorld San Antonio as well as other SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment properties across the US. This new offer joins the ongoing Waves of Honor program that offers complimentary admission to any active duty military, activated or drilling reservist or National Guardsman once per year, for the military personnel and as many as three direct dependents.

“We are mindful of the sacrifices our veterans have made. We want to extend a measure of our gratitude with an invitation for a free visit for them and their families to enjoy incredible moments together this summer,” says Carl Lum, SeaWorld San Antonio park president.

Veterans must redeem their complimentary single-day ticket(s) online at www.WavesofHonor.com, and the free tickets are available online only (not available at the front gate for each park).