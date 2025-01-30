How to Develop a Life Long Love for Learning

Children are born with an innate curiosity about the world and a natural love for learning. This can be seen in how a baby tracks a parent’s face, studying his environment. It’s obvious in the glee of a toddler chasing bubbles for the first time and the studiousness of a preschooler mixing finger paints to make new colors. Somewhere along the way, though, that innate love for learning can get a little dull. Looking back, my passion for learning took a sharp nosedive in middle school when the work became less about discovery and more about practice and memorization. This has been the case for all three of my children, as well. Their work ethic is still there, but their excitement for learning takes a little more effort.

Given the commonness of my family’s experience with learning, the idea of a lifelong love of learning may seem a little far-fetched. However, it’s an achievable goal and can be one of the most powerful and rewarding gifts we can give to ourselves and our children as it can provide joy and fulfillment for a lifetime. The good news is that there are plenty of approaches to igniting – or reigniting – a passion for learning that parents and kids can try out together.

Conduct an Interest Inventory

Everyone has something they’re interested in, but in today’s fast-paced world, we might not always stoke those interests, or even realize that they exist! Talk together as a family about what each person is interested in, whether it’s history, animals, space, cooking, or something else. Use each person’s interest as a launching point for a deep dive into the topics that excite him or her. Find documentaries, podcasts, books, and museum exhibits on these topics to learn more. Learning about something that interests you makes the learning feel less like an obligation and more fun!

Make it Interactive

When we interact with a subject, our senses are more engaged, and learning can really come alive. Interactive experiences are a much more interesting and exciting way to learn, especially for kids. Use hands-on activities like arts and crafts, science experiments, or building projects to engage with your family’s areas of interest. Seek out games that get everyone thinking, like puzzles, trivia, or educational apps.

Take a Field Trip

Visiting places like zoos, science centers, and local landmarks can help make abstract concepts tangible. Even adults can benefit from field trips! There is something about being present with your subject matter that can help spark questions and deepen understanding. Oftentimes, a docent or guide can share information that may not be readily found in books.

Lighten Up

Somewhere along the way, many of us are taught that learning needs to be serious, studious work. Not so! One key to keeping the love of learning alive is to make it fun. Be mindful to approach learning as the playful, enjoyable activity it is meant to be. Your children will find your positive attitude infectious and you’ll be modeling an approach that will serve them well for a lifetime.

Focus on the Journey

A major hurdle to developing a love of learning, especially for children, is the pressure to succeed and to get everything “right.” After all, most of the education in school is given a grade or critiqued. The joy of learning should come from the process itself – the trial and error, the questions, and the unexpected discoveries. It should be about enjoying the journey, not just the destination or outcome, so make a point to recognize and celebrate the learning process, even if it doesn’t result in perfection.

Create a Learning Environment

It is important to create an environment that encourages learning. This doesn’t mean you need a dedicated classroom at home, but you can set aside a space where learning materials such as art supplies and science kits are easily accessible. Having comfortable seating and a surface to work on can encourage your child to dig in and learn something.

Encourage Curiosity

Foster your child’s curiosity by asking questions that will inspire further thinking. It can be faster and easier to provide answers, but by asking questions in return, you’ll encourage him to come to discover his conclusions. Curiosity drives exploration and your child will begin to develop a lifelong habit of contemplation and inquiry skills that will serve him well.

Developing a lifelong love of learning is a gift. When we approach learning as an enjoyable, continuous process, rather than a goal-oriented task, it becomes something we naturally want to do rather than a chore. If you take the learning journey with your child, you’ll create an incredible opportunity to bond together over the things that you both discover. You’ll also be modeling an attitude that will set your child up to more fully engage with, and find joy in, the world around him. Now, that’s a journey worth taking!

