I Live Here I Give Here 2025

I Live Here I Give Here is inviting Central Texans to participate in this year’s Amplify Austin Day, a community-wide giving event on March 5-6. The event will kick off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5, and conclude at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 6. Residents across the seven-county Central Texas region are encouraged to make donations to support over 700 local nonprofit organizations during these 24 hours. I Live Here I Give Here will have over 106 new nonprofits participating. This year’s goal is to raise $10 million across all counties.

Amplify Austin Day aims to increase giving in Central Texas for hundreds of nonprofits by providing easily accessible giving opportunities via the online Amplify ATX platform. Donors can search for nonprofit organizations by keyword, location, and category across seven Central Texas counties: Travis, Hays, Williamson, Burnet, Bastrop, Caldwell, and Blanco. Participating nonprofits serve 19 cause categories, including children, families, animals, the environment, and the arts. I Live Here I Give Here has also added disability services as a category for the first time, with 27 nonprofits participating.