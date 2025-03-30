Then

In 1893, the Colorado River was Austin’s only waterway. It was transformed when a dam was built to create Lake McDonald. The Great Colorado couldn’t be held. In 1900, it destroyed the dam and, then a decade later, another dam. In 1940, the Tom Miller Dam was constructed on the same site to control flooding and generate hydroelectric power.

In 1960, Austin added the Longhorn Dam on the Colorado River to create Town Lake, a reservoir designed as a cooling pond for the Holly Street Power Plant and a way to prevent flooding.

By the early 1970s, Town Lake was considered an eyesore. Roberta Crenshaw, the Austin Board of Parks and Recreation chair, bought nearly 400 trees and shrubs to contribute to the cause.

Ann Butler, the wife of 1970s Austin Mayor Roy Butler, and Lady Bird Johnson, reportedly met in a London hotel. Inspired by a lush path along the River Thames, the women organized a fundraiser to beautify the trail surrounding Town Lake. Mayor Butler created the Town Lake Beautification Committee and appointed Lady Bird Johnson as honorary chairman.

Following Johnson’s passing on July 26, 2007, the Austin City Council renamed Town Lake to Lady Bird Lake.