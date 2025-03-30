Then
In 1893, the Colorado River was Austin’s only waterway. It was transformed when a dam was built to create Lake McDonald. The Great Colorado couldn’t be held. In 1900, it destroyed the dam and, then a decade later, another dam. In 1940, the Tom Miller Dam was constructed on the same site to control flooding and generate hydroelectric power.
In 1960, Austin added the Longhorn Dam on the Colorado River to create Town Lake, a reservoir designed as a cooling pond for the Holly Street Power Plant and a way to prevent flooding.
By the early 1970s, Town Lake was considered an eyesore. Roberta Crenshaw, the Austin Board of Parks and Recreation chair, bought nearly 400 trees and shrubs to contribute to the cause.
Ann Butler, the wife of 1970s Austin Mayor Roy Butler, and Lady Bird Johnson, reportedly met in a London hotel. Inspired by a lush path along the River Thames, the women organized a fundraiser to beautify the trail surrounding Town Lake. Mayor Butler created the Town Lake Beautification Committee and appointed Lady Bird Johnson as honorary chairman.
Following Johnson’s passing on July 26, 2007, the Austin City Council renamed Town Lake to Lady Bird Lake.
Now
Lady Bird Lake is an integral part of living in Austin. It sits at the heart of the city, encircled by vibrant greenery and framed by the city skyline, offering a serene escape for Austinites and visitors alike.
This urban oasis is surrounded by a 10-mile Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail. While many people run or jog, some sections of the trail are flat and easily walked—perfect for strollers or tykes on bikes.
Although swimming or wading isn’t allowed, adventurous
families can take guided boat tours or see the famous Congress Avenue Bridge bats at sunset. Families can rent paddleboards, canoes, kayaks, and swan pedal boats.
For a more traditional afternoon, families can grab a picnic basket and feast among the wildlife at one of several parks and picnic areas. The lake is stocked with bass, catfish, sunfish, perfect for sun-filled catch-and-release fishing sessions afterward. There is even a dog park!
Over the decades, Lady Bird Lake has had a rich history and many transformations. It has transformed from a powerfully dangerous river to a generator and reservoir and, finally, into an open community gathering space—evolving from a utilitarian necessity into an outdoor lover’s dream.
Tracie Seed is a communications director who adores writing, sewing, painting, and snuggling her fur babies.