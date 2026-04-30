Then

Long before it became a world-class wellness destination, Lake Austin Spa Resort welcomed a far more eclectic crowd, including rodeo clowns and followers of the latest diet fads.

The property began in 1947 as Lake Austin Lodges, a modest fishing camp catering to middle-class travelers. Set on 12 waterfront acres at the first bend of the Colorado River, just five miles below Mansfield Dam, the lodge centered around a 3,600-square-foot cabin with only 10 guest rooms. Visitors came for a quiet, back-to-nature retreat filled with fishing, boating, swimming, hiking, picnicking, and dancing under

star-filled skies.

In the early 1970s, the property briefly adopted a more unconventional camp identity. The concept, proved impractical during the cooler Hill Country winters, and the venture was short-lived.

By the mid-1970s, the site shifted again when Steiner Rodeo Ranch, a working cattle operation, used the property to house cowboys and rodeo clowns from across the country who trained what was then called Steiner Ranch Rodeo Camp.

Another reinvention followed in November 1978, when the property reopened as the Bermuda Inn Reducing Resort, a highly restrictive weight-loss retreat and sister location to a California-based resort. By 1981, amid growing criticism of quick-fix diets from nutrition experts, the property rebranded as Lake Austin Resort, pivoting toward a more balanced approach that emphasized overall health and sustainable lifestyle habits.