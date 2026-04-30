Then
Long before it became a world-class wellness destination, Lake Austin Spa Resort welcomed a far more eclectic crowd, including rodeo clowns and followers of the latest diet fads.
The property began in 1947 as Lake Austin Lodges, a modest fishing camp catering to middle-class travelers. Set on 12 waterfront acres at the first bend of the Colorado River, just five miles below Mansfield Dam, the lodge centered around a 3,600-square-foot cabin with only 10 guest rooms. Visitors came for a quiet, back-to-nature retreat filled with fishing, boating, swimming, hiking, picnicking, and dancing under
star-filled skies.
In the early 1970s, the property briefly adopted a more unconventional camp identity. The concept, proved impractical during the cooler Hill Country winters, and the venture was short-lived.
By the mid-1970s, the site shifted again when Steiner Rodeo Ranch, a working cattle operation, used the property to house cowboys and rodeo clowns from across the country who trained what was then called Steiner Ranch Rodeo Camp.
Another reinvention followed in November 1978, when the property reopened as the Bermuda Inn Reducing Resort, a highly restrictive weight-loss retreat and sister location to a California-based resort. By 1981, amid growing criticism of quick-fix diets from nutrition experts, the property rebranded as Lake Austin Resort, pivoting toward a more balanced approach that emphasized overall health and sustainable lifestyle habits.
Now
The modern transformation of Lake Austin Spa Resort began on Jan. 1, 1997, when longtime friends Michael McAdams and William Ruck purchased the aging lakeside property. While the setting retained its natural charm, the facilities required significant updates to match the quality of its cuisine, spa services, and programming.
With a shared vision, McAdams and Ruck launched an extensive renovation, elevating the physical space to reflect the experience the resort aimed to deliver. They redesigned the grounds and gardens and renovated key areas, including the front desk, Garden Library, Lake Room, living room, training room, lounge spaces, dining room, boutique, and all guest accommodations. The upgrades also included the addition of the Lady Bird Suite.
Their efforts culminated in spring 2004 with the debut of the 25,000-square-foot LakeHouse Spa. The expanded facility featured an outdoor pool with cabanas and a hot tub, an indoor junior Olympic-length lap pool, 30 treatment rooms, and the Bamboo Room, an outdoor suite with an in-ground hot tub. Additional amenities included the Iris Salon, the Aster Café, and two acres of terraced gardens overlooking the lake.
Since then, the resort has continued to evolve with periodic guest room updates, enhanced shared spaces, expanded fitness offerings, and curated programming featuring visiting chefs, authors, and wellness experts.
Today, the property stands as a serene escape rooted in its rich and varied past, offering a refined experience that reflects decades of reinvention along the shores of Lake Austin.
Tracie Seed is an Austin-based writer who is passionate about all things relating to family. She’s a maker and storyteller who shares whimsical art, sewing, and upcycling tutorials on her YouTube and TikTok channels, Freckled Fairy Upcycled. She enjoys spending time with loved ones and her fur babies, Roxy and Hazel.