Give a book, get a cape. On April 22, the first 50 kids to bring in a gently-used children’s book for the Half Pint Library Book Drive will receive a free, limited edition superhero cape.

During the month of April, Half Price Books collects children’s book donations and matches each one, book for book. The books will be used to help build libraries in schools, after school programs and other nonprofits. Last year’s book drive resulted in more than 330,789 going to area kids.

The fine print: Limit one free cape per child accompanied by an adult, while supplies last. Not recommended for kids 3 and under. Use the cape only with close adult supervision.