Make A St. Patrick’s Day Bouquet

Kids can transform 2D paper into beautiful 3D flowers, exploring creativity and engineering techniques to craft petals, leaves, and stems. Explore folding, cutting, and gluing techniques to make these flowers three-dimensional. Make them extra fun by adding patterns and textures to petals and leaves, then create a fun St. Patrick’s Day bouquet by adding various shades of green flowers, or even some super lucky four-leaf clovers.

Materials Needed:

Scissors – Great for cutting and shaping paper.

Textured scissors – Add decorative, playful edges.

Colorful Paper – Mix it up with colors, textures, or patterns.

Newsprint

Hot Glue Tools

Hot Glue – To hold your masterpiece together.

Straws – To hold your masterpiece together.

Step One: Choose your colors and cut

Choose colors and shades of paper, then start cutting different sizes and shapes of leaves and petals. For lucky four-leaf clovers – cut four hearts; one heart is one leaf.

Step Two: Bend, Shape, and Arrange

Transform those flat pieces of paper into dynamic shapes! Bend and shape the leaves and petals and arrange the pieces side to side or on top of one another to add depth and make your flowers three-dimensional. Get creative and play around with different textures, shapes, and ways of bending the paper and attach the straws.

Step Three: Glue all pieces together

Once you have an idea of how you want your flowers and clovers to look, glue the pieces together to fully form your 3D plant masterpiece!

Step Four: Build out your bouquet

Want to go even bigger and better for your St. Patrick’s Day celebration? Add all of your flowers and four-leaf clovers together to create your very own bouquet.

Creating a St. Patrick’s Day bouquet is a simple project kids of all ages can enjoy. Plus, it’s a craft for any time of the year. Happy crafting!

Thinkery, a nonprofit and Austin’s children’s museum, brings joy to learning through play-based, STEAM exploration for children so they cultivate a lifelong love of learning and thrive. Learn more at thinkeryaustin.org.