Did you know the first day of summer (also known as the Summer Solstice) is June 21? We’re counting the days until summer officially begins with the help of a DIY countdown chain!

What You Need

Multicolored construction paper (yellow, green, blue and red)

Glue or tape

Hole puncher

String or yarn

Kid-friendly scissors

Markers and/or crayons

What You Do

Using yellow construction paper, draw a sun with rays. Write the words “Summer Countdown” in the middle of the sun and cut out the entire shape. Using the hole puncher, make a hole at the bottom of your sun and thread a piece of yarn through to tie and make a loop. Using the other colored paper, cut out “links” or strips 1 inch wide and 3 inches long. Cut out one strip for every day of spring left until June 21. On each strip, write a fun activity you can do to make the countdown to summer go by quicker. Thread the first strip (which should be the last day of spring) through the yarn loop and tape or glue the ends together. Continue adding “links” to your chain, making sure to glue or tape each link closed. Once completed, tape your summer countdown on a wall, door or anywhere you’d like to display it. Each day, rip off a chain “link” and enjoy the activity written down until you celebrate the first day of summer!

