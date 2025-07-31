Make Your Own Bookcover Preserving a Back-to-School Tradition

With the shift in classrooms away from hardcover textbooks to digital media, one of the most beloved back-to-school activities for kids and families is in danger of extinction: making and decorating homemade book covers.

Even if your young students are now learning from laptops and tablets, you can still share the fun of making your covers together by pulling a favorite book from the shelf.

Materials Needed:

Paper grocery bag or wrapping paper • Pencil • Scissors • Crayons • Markers • Stickers • Tape

Step 1: Choose your paper. Brown paper grocery bags are the gold standard for their durability, but any sturdy paper, such as wrapping paper, will suffice.

Step 2: Cut the paper. You can cut the bag along its seams or cut wrapping paper as you would for a gift.

Step 3: Measure your book. Place your book in the center of the paper. Draw a line with your pencil across the paper, where the top and bottom of the book are. Remove the book from the paper and fold the top and bottom at the pencil line. Place the book back on the paper and match the edges of the paper with the edges of the book.

Step 4: Cover the book. Fold the paper over the book so that the edges line up and the book is in the middle. Fold the ends back to where the ends of the book flaps are. Trim the excess paper so there are several inches of paper on the inside covers of the book. Place the flaps of the book inside the pockets that form on the inside of the paper. Depending on how snug the fit is, you may want to secure the flaps with tape.

Step 5: Decorate your book. Let your imagination run wild. Better still, once complete, you can sit with your child and enjoy reading together.

Provided by The Greater Austin YMCA provides enriching after-school childcare at 60 area elementary schools. Learn more at www.AustinYMCA.org.