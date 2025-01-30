Make Your Own Valentine Garland

Everybody loves Valentine’s Day, right? Aside from cards and candies, it’s a great opportunity for parents and kids to reinforce a loving bond by participating in creative activities together. Better still, once complete, each creation brightens up your home and becomes a cherished scrapbook keepsake. Here’s a step-by-step guide for a Valentine’s Day garland that you can hang in your home as a visual symbol of your love, and it’s suitable for preschool and elementary ages. So, let’s get started making V-Day memories!
Materials Needed:
- Colored Construction Paper (red, pink, white)
- Scissors (safety scissors for younger children)
- Glue Sticks
- Markers, Crayons, or Colored Pencils
- Stickers, Glitter, or other Decorative Items
- Ribbon or String
- Hole Puncher
Step One: Prepare the Hearts
- For younger children (ages 3-6), pre-cut heart shapes from the construction paper. Older children (ages 7-12) can cut their hearts using a heart template.
- Encourage children to use different colors and sizes for variety.
Step Two: Decorate the Hearts
- Provide markers, crayons, and stickers for children to decorate their hearts. They can draw patterns, write messages, or add glitter for extra sparkle.
- For older children, suggest more intricate designs or write a short Valentine’s Day messages on each heart.
Step Three: Assemble the Garland
- Punch a hole at the top of each heart.
- Thread a piece of ribbon or string through the holes, spacing the hearts evenly along the length of the ribbon.
- Tie knots or use a dab of glue to keep the hearts in place.
Step Four: Display the Garland
- Find a suitable place to hang the garland, such as a mantel, window, or doorway. This will add a festive touch to your home.