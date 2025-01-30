Make Your Own Valentine Garland

Everybody loves Valentine’s Day, right? Aside from cards and candies, it’s a great opportunity for parents and kids to reinforce a loving bond by participating in creative activities together. Better still, once complete, each creation brightens up your home and becomes a cherished scrapbook keepsake. Here’s a step-by-step guide for a Valentine’s Day garland that you can hang in your home as a visual symbol of your love, and it’s suitable for preschool and elementary ages. So, let’s get started making V-Day memories!

Materials Needed:

Colored Construction Paper (red, pink, white)

Scissors (safety scissors for younger children)

Glue Sticks

Markers, Crayons, or Colored Pencils

Stickers, Glitter, or other Decorative Items

Ribbon or String

Hole Puncher

Step One: Prepare the Hearts

For younger children (ages 3-6), pre-cut heart shapes from the construction paper. Older children (ages 7-12) can cut their hearts using a heart template.

Encourage children to use different colors and sizes for variety.

Step Two: Decorate the Hearts

Provide markers, crayons, and stickers for children to decorate their hearts. They can draw patterns, write messages, or add glitter for extra sparkle.

For older children, suggest more intricate designs or write a short Valentine’s Day messages on each heart.

Step Three: Assemble the Garland

Punch a hole at the top of each heart.

Thread a piece of ribbon or string through the holes, spacing the hearts evenly along the length of the ribbon.

Tie knots or use a dab of glue to keep the hearts in place.

Step Four: Display the Garland