Harmony Schools
Challenger School Feb 2019

Marble Magic Gift for Mom

KidZone

 

What You Need:

Watercolor paper

Milk

Acrylic paint in three or four colors

Paintbrush

Shallow container

Paper towels

Hole punch and yarn, optional

What You Do:

Step 1: Cut watercolor paper into strips about 1.5 by 6 inches.

Step 2: Pour a thin layer of milk into a shallow container, just enough to cover the bottom.

Step 3: Drip three or four colors of acrylic paint onto the surface of the milk.

Step 4: Use the end of a paintbrush to gently swirl the paint, creating a marbled pattern.

Step 5: Slowly press a strip of paper into the milk, making sure it touches the bottom. Lift it out, then repeat once for fuller coverage.

Step 6: Stand the bookmark upright on a paper towel to dry. This allows air to circulate and prevents sticking. Let it dry completely, about two to three hours.

Step 7: Once dry, punch a hole at the top and tie on a piece of yarn to create a tassel, if desired.

Get Creative:

Try cutting the paper into fun shapes like leaves, hearts, or butterflies be-fore dipping. After drying, add a name or a favorite quote to personalize each bookmark.

Mad Science of Austin is a leading science enrichment provider. We deliver unique, hands-on science experiences for kids through after-school programs, birthday parties, workshops, special events, and summer camps. Our innovative programs are as entertaining as they are educational.

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