Petra Preschool, a faith-based preschool, will open in July 2018 at the For the City Center in central Austin. Founders Christal and Phil Murray came upon the idea for Petra Preschool when a child they were fostering was no longer allowed to attend the same preschool as their biological children.

The Murrays discovered other families in the fostering community who experienced similar hardships. They worked to establish a faith-based preschool focused on a blended model of foster children, economically disadvantaged children, and full pay families.

The preschool will utilize trauma-informed teaching and instructional learning tools in order to serve children with specific needs. Half of the enrollment slots are reserved for foster and economically disadvantaged families. The other half are reserved for families who can pay the full enrollment fee.

Director Mindy Lee says she wants the preschool to be a safe place for children and families from all backgrounds. “We plan to provide support and care while creating a loving and engaging environment for everyone who enrolls at Petra,” says Lee.

For more information, visit petrapreschool.org.