Kalahari Resorts and Conventions broke ground on its new African-themed waterpark and convention center in May. Scheduled to open in late 2020, the project is a $550 million, 350-acre addition to the city of Round Rock.

When completed, the resort will include nearly 1,000 guest rooms, a 223,000-square-foot indoor waterpark and a 200,000-square-foot convention center, plus restaurants and retail space.

“This will be the sixth time that we’ve created America’s largest indoor waterpark,” says Todd Nelson, owner of Kalahari Resorts and Conventions. “We cater to everyone. If you’re 6 months old or 80 years old, there’s something to do.”

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is a family-owned and -operated business based in Wisconsin.