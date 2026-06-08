New YMCA Campus to Expand Family Wellness, Childcare, and Recreation in Northwest Austin

Greater Austin YMCA has announced an $18 million total commitment from The Schmetterling Foundation, led by philanthropists Colleen and Jim Clark, advancing construction of the future Schmetterling YMCA campus in the Four Points area. The investment will expand access to family wellness, childcare, and recreation in Northwest Austin.

The funding includes a new $15 million gift, building on an earlier $3 million contribution that supported YMCA Tomorrow Academy. Together, the investments accelerate development of a full-scale campus at 8300 N. FM 620, serving one of Central Texas’ fastest-growing family corridors.

As the Four Points area continues to grow, demand has increased for childcare, youth programs, fitness options, and community spaces. The new campus is designed to serve children, teens, adults, and older adults in one connected destination focused on health and connection.

The earlier gift helped open YMCA Tomorrow Academy in March 2025, an early childhood education program for children ages 6 weeks through 5 years. The academy uses the YMCA’s Playing to Learn curriculum with emphasis on early literacy, STEM, creative arts, nature-based learning, and family engagement.

The latest commitment completes the construction phase of the project, which is expected to open in late 2028. Planned features include an aquatics complex, courts for basketball and pickleball, indoor fitness and wellness spaces, youth maker areas, drop-in childcare, coworking space, and community gathering areas across a nine-acre site.