Nursing Career Outlook in Texas

It seems the nursing career outlook is being discussed everywhere, from news headlines to the halls of government. “We’re going to need a lot more nurses,” reads one headline, and “Texas nurses join call for Congress to address root causes of [the] nursing shortage,” proclaims another. Aspiring nurses, both recent college grads and professionals considering a career change, may wonder whether the national nursing career outlook is consistent with the job outlook for nurses in Texas. In short, the answer is yes and in many ways the demand in Texas is even greater. Let’s take a look at the numbers.

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National Nursing Career Outlook

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), employment of registered nurses is projected to grow about 6% from 2023 to 2033, which is faster than the average growth rate for all occupations. This equates to roughly 197,000 new RN positions over the decade and about 194,500 total job openings for RNs each year when including retirements and workforce turnover. Several factors are driving this steady growth in demand for nurses nationwide, including:

Retirements in the RN workforce: Many baby-boomer nurses are reaching retirement age and leaving the workforce, creating openings that must be filled by new nurses.

Many baby-boomer nurses are reaching retirement age and leaving the workforce, creating openings that must be filled by new nurses. An aging population: As the general population gets older, there is an increased need for healthcare services and thus more demand for nurses to care for older adults.

As the general population gets older, there is an increased need for healthcare services and thus more demand for nurses to care for older adults. Expansion of healthcare access: Ongoing efforts to expand healthcare access (through policy changes, technological innovations like telehealth, and growth in outpatient care) mean more people are seeking medical support than ever before. This broader access contributes to sustained demand for nurses across a wide range of care settings.

While efforts are underway to expand nursing education, nothing can stop the wave of aging Americans that is straining the healthcare system. The need for nurses will remain robust nationally for years to come, making nursing a career with strong job security in most regions.

Nursing Job Demand in Texas

Texas has one of the most severe nursing shortages in the United States. In fact, registered nurse employment in Texas is expected to grow about 14.6% from 2022 to 2032, roughly three times faster than the average for all occupations. This rapid growth translates into approximately 16,900 job openings for RNs in Texas each year during that period.

Despite the growing supply of new nurses, the demand is still outpacing supply. By 2032, the demand for RNs in Texas is expected to grow by 38.8%, leaving a deficit of over 57,000 RNs statewide. The Texas Department of State Health Services projects that this shortage will persist. This disproportionate shortfall means Texas alone would account for a significant share of the nation’s unmet need for nurses. Major factors include Texas’s fast-growing population (the state surpassed 30 million residents in 2022) and its large rural areas with limited healthcare access, both of which intensify the demand for nurses.

Texas Nursing Job Compensation

Along with abundant job openings, Texas nurses earn competitive salaries. According to recent BLS data, RNs in Texas earn about $91,690 per year,comparable to the national average salary for RNs. When factoring in Texas’s generally lower cost of living, nursing salaries in the state go quite far in terms of purchasing power. In major metropolitan areas, salaries are even higher. For example, the average registered nurse in the Houston area earns about $96,730 annually, and other cities like Austin and San Antonio report similarly high averages after adjusting for living costs.

Nursing salaries have also been rising steadily due to the competitive market for talent. Healthcare employers have increased wages to attract and retain nurses amid the workforce shortage. Recent nationwide data showed that the average RN salary jumped by 7% in 2022, followed by another ~5.8% increase in 2023 – some of the fastest pay growth on record for nurses. Texas hospitals and clinics have offered hiring bonuses, improved benefits and other incentives. All of this means that nurses entering the field today can expect better earning potential than in years past, with further growth likely as demand remains high.

Fast-Growing Nursing Texas Nursing Jobs

While RNs in virtually all areas enjoy strong prospects, certain nursing roles in Texas are notably fast-growing and offer impressive compensation. These roles often require specialized skills or care for high-need patient populations. Here are five nursing career paths in Texas with bright outlooks:

Telemetry Nurses: These RNs monitor patients’ vital signs and cardiac status using advanced telemetry equipment, often caring for critically ill or post-surgery patients.

These RNs monitor patients’ vital signs and cardiac status using advanced telemetry equipment, often caring for critically ill or post-surgery patients. Home Health Nurses: These nurses provide one-on-one care to patients in their own homes, including seniors managing chronic conditions or individuals recovering from surgery. With the growing preference for aging-in-place and home-based care, home health nursing is a rapidly expanding field.

These nurses provide one-on-one care to patients in their own homes, including seniors managing chronic conditions or individuals recovering from surgery. With the growing preference for aging-in-place and home-based care, home health nursing is a rapidly expanding field. Hospice Nurses: Hospice nurses care for terminally ill patients, focusing on comfort, pain management and quality of life at the end of life. This specialty is in demand as the population ages and more families seek compassionate end-of-life care for their loved ones.

Hospice nurses care for terminally ill patients, focusing on comfort, pain management and quality of life at the end of life. This specialty is in demand as the population ages and more families seek compassionate end-of-life care for their loved ones. Intensive Care Unit (ICU) Nurses: ICU nurses work in hospital critical care units, caring for the sickest patients who need constant monitoring and complex interventions. ICU skills have been especially valued during public health crises and in specialty units like cardiac ICUs.

ICU nurses work in hospital critical care units, caring for the sickest patients who need constant monitoring and complex interventions. ICU skills have been especially valued during public health crises and in specialty units like cardiac ICUs. Acute Care Registered Nurse: Acute care RNs are broadly trained to treat patients with serious but short-term illnesses or injuries (often in hospital acute care wards or telemetry/step-down units).Hospitals continue to expand acute and intermediate care services, driving demand for RNs who can manage complex, fast-changing patient cases.

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Why Become a Nurse in Texas

Beyond the strong job outlook and solid salaries, there are many personal and professional rewards to becoming a nurse in the Lone Star State. Nursing is a deeply rewarding career that offers both immediate and long-term satisfaction. With every patient you care for as a nurse, you have the opportunity to make a meaningful difference – improving the health and wellbeing of people during their times of greatest need. Few careers offer such direct impact on individuals and communities.

Wide array of career paths: Nursing in Texas also provides a wide array of career paths and opportunities for growth. After gaining experience as a registered nurse, you can continue your education or pursue certifications to advance into roles like nurse practitioner, nurse-midwife, clinical nurse specialist, nurse educator, healthcare administrator or policy advocate, to name just a few. The field of nursing encompasses both direct patient care and leadership/administrative tracks, allowing you to shape your career to fit your interests. Nurses with a foundation in clinical practice often move into management, research or teaching positions over time.

Nursing in Texas also provides a wide array of career paths and opportunities for growth. After gaining experience as a registered nurse, you can continue your education or pursue certifications to advance into roles like nurse practitioner, nurse-midwife, clinical nurse specialist, nurse educator, healthcare administrator or policy advocate, to name just a few. The field of nursing encompasses both direct patient care and leadership/administrative tracks, allowing you to shape your career to fit your interests. Nurses with a foundation in clinical practice often move into management, research or teaching positions over time. Variety of work settings: One unique advantage of nursing is the ability to work in diverse environments. In Texas, nurses practice not only in large urban hospitals but also in community clinics, private physician offices, public health departments, schools, urgent care centers and even virtual telehealth settings. Telehealth nursing (which expanded greatly in recent years) allows Texas nurses to remotely monitor and educate patients through digital platforms, improving access to care in rural and underserved areas. This variety means you can find a nursing work setting that fits your lifestyle and passions.

One unique advantage of nursing is the ability to work in diverse environments. In Texas, nurses practice not only in large urban hospitals but also in community clinics, private physician offices, public health departments, schools, urgent care centers and even virtual telehealth settings. Telehealth nursing (which expanded greatly in recent years) allows Texas nurses to remotely monitor and educate patients through digital platforms, improving access to care in rural and underserved areas. This variety means you can find a nursing work setting that fits your lifestyle and passions. Strong sense of community: Finally, Texas nurses benefit from a strong professional community and support system. Organizations like the Texas Nurses Association and various specialty nursing societies provide networking, mentorship and advocacy for the profession. There is a shared spirit of dedication among Texas nurses. The commitment to serve others (often described as a calling) is deeply woven into Texas nursing culture. For many, this sense of purpose and camaraderie is a key reason to become a nurse in Texas.

Emerging Trends in Texas Nursing

As healthcare evolves, the nursing profession in Texas is adapting to meet new challenges.

Major nursing accreditation bodies accredit nursing schools:

The rise of telehealth nursing: One notable trend is the rise of telehealth and telemedicine. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telehealth by hospitals and clinics across Texas, and it’s now become a permanent part of care delivery. Nurses are increasingly involved in telehealth services such as conducting virtual patient check-ups, triaging symptoms over the phone or video and monitoring patients remotely through connected devices.

One notable trend is the rise of telehealth and telemedicine. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of telehealth by hospitals and clinics across Texas, and it’s now become a permanent part of care delivery. Nurses are increasingly involved in telehealth services such as conducting virtual patient check-ups, triaging symptoms over the phone or video and monitoring patients remotely through connected devices. Addressing the nursing shortage: Another emerging trend is a focus on addressing the nursing workforce pipeline. Recognizing the ongoing shortage, Texas is investing in educating more nurses. New nursing programs and campuses are opening and existing nursing schools are expanding capacity. There is also growing attention on the shortage of nurse educators. Innovative partnerships – such as hospital systems partnering with universities to allow experienced RNs to serve as part-time clinical instructors – are being implemented to increase teaching resources.

Another emerging trend is a focus on addressing the nursing workforce pipeline. Recognizing the ongoing shortage, Texas is investing in educating more nurses. New nursing programs and campuses are opening and existing nursing schools are expanding capacity. There is also growing attention on the shortage of nurse educators. Innovative partnerships – such as hospital systems partnering with universities to allow experienced RNs to serve as part-time clinical instructors – are being implemented to increase teaching resources. Improving nurse retention and reducing burnout: Texas healthcare employers are also working to improve nurse retention and reduce burnout. The past few years have been especially demanding for nurses, so institutions have introduced initiatives like mentorship programs for new graduates, better nurse-to-patient staffing ratios on units and wellness resources to support nurses’ mental health. Experienced nurses who are nearing retirement are being encouraged to stay on as mentors or to work part-time, in order to transfer knowledge to the next generation. By addressing these issues, Texas hopes to not only bring more nurses into the workforce but also keep experienced nurses from leaving. A recent national study by the nursing boards highlighted an “experience gap” emerging as veteran nurses retire and younger nurses step into complex roles. In Texas, healthcare leaders are keenly aware of this challenge and are placing emphasis on leadership development and continuing education for nurses.

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How to Become a Nurse in Texas

There are several ways to become a nurse in Texas. For bachelor’s degree holders with no nursing experience, the accelerated bachelor’s degree in nursing (ABSN) is an ideal choice for those who wish to fast-track their nursing career. ABSN students can complete their program in about one year. Non-bachelor’s degree holders can choose to pursue an associate’s degree in nursing (ADN) or a bachelor’s degree in nursing (BSN) from an accredited nursing school.

Major nursing accreditation bodies accredit nursing schools:

The Commission on the Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)

The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN)

NLN Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (CNEA)

To be eligible for licensure, nursing graduates must complete a program that is accredited by a recognized accrediting body and offered through an accredited university.

Learn more about CCNE Accreditation

Having a bachelor’s degree is an excellent professional foundation for a nurse. Research by the Joint Commission to quantify the impact of nurse education found, “baccalaureate-prepared RNs reported being significantly better prepared than associate degree nurses on 12 out of 16 areas related to quality and safety, including evidence-based practice, data analysis, and project implementation.”

Advancing to a role such as a nurse practitioner or a nursing leadership role requires a master’s or doctoral degree. Those advanced positions will require candidates to complete a bachelor’s degree, so earning a BSN can give nursing students a platform to pursue many different career paths after graduation.

After completing their education, aspiring nurses in Texas must apply to the Texas Board of Nursing to take the National Council Licensure Examination for RNs (NCLEX-RN) and pass the exam. Once you pass this exam, you are considered a licensed RN, and you must renew your license periodically.

Read our blog on NCLEX tips

Ready to Begin Your Nursing Journey?

If you’re ready to answer the call and become part of the next generation of compassionate, skilled nurses in Texas, Baylor University’s Distance Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program can help you get there fast.

Designed for career changers who already hold a non-nursing bachelor’s degree, Baylor’s Distance ABSN program offers a flexible, streamlined path to becoming a registered nurse. In just 45 weeks, you’ll complete rigorous online coursework paired with hands-on clinical experience in your own community, supported every step of the way.

At Baylor, we don’t just educate nurses, we empower leaders. Through a Christ-centered approach to learning, service and excellence, Baylor’s Louise Herrington School of Nursing helps students build a foundation for lifelong impact in healthcare.

Why Choose Baylor’s Distance ABSN Program?

Baylor’s Louise Herrington School of Nursing provides clinical placement support for ABSN students, helping you transition confidently from coursework to clinical care.

CCNE-accredited nursing curriculum ensures academic quality and integrity.

Baylor University is internationally recognized for its commitment to student success, leadership and service. Boasting nearly 96% first-time pass rates for the NCLEX-RN and built-in NCLEX preparation, Baylor prepares nurses who receive job offers at graduation 90% of the time.

NCLEX preparation, Baylor prepares nurses who receive job offers at graduation 90% of the time. Baylor University faculty are leaders in teaching and scholarship, dedicated to guiding you every step of the way.

Baylor University nursing graduates are known for their confidence, compassion, and clinical preparedness, supported by faculty who care deeply about students’ professional and spiritual growth.

“I really felt that the teachers were not only interested in my growth professionally, but spiritually. Baylor’s a great program and they’re known throughout the country, throughout the world, and I really wanted to be a part of that.” — Brandy Salazar, Baylor Nursing Graduate

Take the First Step Toward a Career with Purpose

Transform your future and rise to meet the demand for nurses in Texas and beyond. Download your free Baylor Distance ABSN brochure now and take the first step toward becoming a nurse who leads with knowledge, integrity and heart.