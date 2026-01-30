Then

Before it became one of Austin’s most photographed landmarks, the Pennybacker Bridge solved a problem. In the late 1970s, the city needed a way to complete Loop 360, connecting north and south Austin. A key priority was minimizing environmental impact on the scenic Colorado River and Lake Austin area.

Percy V. Pennyback, an engineer with the Texas Department of Highways and Public Transportation, pioneered the bridge’s design west of downtown. He proposed using weathering steel, a material that eliminates the need for paint while allowing the structure to age naturally and blend with the surrounding hills and limestone cliffs. It was a forward-thinking approach that respected the landscape rather than competing with it.

Construction began in 1979. Stretching 1,150 feet across Lake Austin, with a road deck rising 70 feet above the water, the arched bridge was built entirely from land, with no scaffolding placed in the lake. The structure required more than 600 million pounds of steel and 3,400 tons of concrete. This method was chosen deliberately to protect the lake’s natural environment during construction. Engineers erected large temporary towers to support the massive arch ribs as the bridge took shape. Once complete, the towers were removed, leaving a clean span that appears almost effortless.

When the bridge opened in December 1982, it quickly became a beloved landmark recognized for balancing engineering and nature. At the time, it was the second bridge of its type built in the world and one of the longest single-span steel arch bridges ever constructed.