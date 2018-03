The PGA TOUR Wives Association (PTWA) teamed up with Kendra Scott for a visit to Dell Children’s Medical Center on March 20, 2018. The Kendra Cares Color Bar activity lets patients and their family members make a customized jewelry piece at no cost.

The PTWA was in town for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play event. Pictured are Chelsea Gates (L) and Kelly Cahill (R), the girlfriends of PGA TOUR players Peter Uihlein and Jon Rahm, respectively.