Mother’s Day takes place Sunday, May 14. What better way to connect with your mother than through Mother Nature? Flower presses are an easy and creative way to spend time with mom and make some beautiful keepsakes.

You can buy a small flower press or make your own. Pressed flowers can be kept in a book or used in an art project. Here are some ideas for what you can make with your pressed flowers:

Use them to spell out MOM on some pretty paper for wall art Decorate a greeting card Make a Petal Person Arrange them in a shadow box Make bookmarks Stick them on the sides of candles

How many other things can you think of to make with pressed flowers?

Find flowers from your own garden or ask a neighbor if they’d be okay with you picking some from their garden. Don’t pick flowers from roadsides! It’s dangerous to stop on the side of the road, and picking the flowers there means other people won’t get to enjoy seeing them.

If you’d like to take photos of flowers instead, the Ladybird Johnson Wildflower Center grows over 100 species of local flowers.

Have fun, and let your creativity bloom!

