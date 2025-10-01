Raising An Explorer

If you have a young outdoor lover, you are aware of the curiosity, concentration, and calm that come from being outdoors. Numerous studies have shown that spending at least fifteen minutes a day reduces anxiety and improves overall well-being. According to a Danish study “The Impact of Nature on Creativity,” engaging with the natural world can lead to more creative thinking and out-of-the box problem-solving.

Admittedly, some worry over bug bites, poison ivy, or allergies. Others fear getting lost on the trail or feel unprepared to pitch a tent. Newcomers may be stumped over how to find the city’s best outdoor spots. Perhaps your children’s different interests pose a challenge to getting out in a way the whole family will enjoy. But these obstacles can be easily overcome.

Whether you are a nature lover yourself, have outdoorsy kids, or are adventure-wary, try the tips below for fun family bonding and connection outside. It’s never too early or too late to nurture an appreciation for nature that can leave lasting positive impacts.

Keep it Simple

Picnic in a park. Dip your feet in the creek. Dig in a patch of dirt. Simple outings don’t require much prep or planning. Pack water and snacks, and you’re ready! To add a sense of wonder, venture to a new park or playground. For an easy trip to engage in outdoor (and indoor) activities geared to a wide age range, visit the Austin Nature and Science Center. It features interactive exhibits, nature trails, and rescued animals, sure to spark a sense of curiosity.

Play Games

Games are easily adaptable for different ages and add fun to any adventure. Hunt for treasures as you wander. Play “I Spy.” Tell silly stories that incorporate items from the world around you. Name things you can see that begin with each letter of the alphabet. Several local centers, including the Contemporary at Laguna Gloria, the Umlauf Sculpture Museum, McKinney Falls State Park, and the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, offer scavenger hunts or adventure packs to engage young visitors.

Make It Rewarding

Although the outing is the reward, some kids need to build up to this mindset. Stickers or hand stamps may do the trick. A yummy snack at the mid-point on the map offers motivation to keep going (while also teaching map-reading skills). Nature is filled with lessons in delayed gratification that you can apply. On a long hike, my family often starts dreaming of ice cream. We wander and describe our favorite toppings, then stop for scoops on the way home. Take advantage of natural rewards, too. Plan your outing to conclude with a plunge in a spring-fed pool, a sunset view, or a chance to spot some local wildlife.

Learn from Mistakes

For years, I got into poison ivy every spring. After a challenging case, I finally learned to identify it. Considering how rampantly it grows in Austin, this has proven to be a valuable skill that I pass on to my fellow adventurers. I have also gotten lost along the Barton Creek Greenbelt, wandering for hours without water or a phone, unable to find my way out of its maze of twisting paths and looping side trails that led me past collapsed trails and waterfalls. While I feel a sense of awe and gratitude that I can live in the middle of one of the largest cities in the U.S. and still get lost in the woods, I am now more likely to study a trail, snap a picture of the map, and pack water. Don’t let your fears keep you from getting out. Do your research. Be prepared. Learn from mistakes. Your kids will learn to do the same.

Let Kids’ Interests Lead

Whether your crew is into birds, building, books, bikes, balls, art, animals, or knitting, you can find a way to engage these interests outdoors. On a family outing to play in the cool water of Barton Creek that flows just below Barton Springs Pool, my oldest art-loving child collected leaves, rocks, and sticks to make nature art on the shore. My younger, engineering-minded kiddo stacked rocks in the middle of the creek to build dams. Unstructured free play in nature provides kids a valuable experience that can be enjoyable for the whole family. In fact, being outside often gives kids more space to explore their different passions.

Look to the Experts

Ask friends and neighbors about their favorite hikes, playgrounds, parks, day trips, and outings. Many local groups and businesses also offer classes or experiences that can elevate your outdoor skills. Depending on your family’s ages and interests, you can learn to camp out, kayak, fish, identify birds in your backyard, use a compass, or fix the flat on your bike. Or take advantage of local resources to structure your own outings with friends. Borrow an educational activity kit from Keep Austin Beautiful, join a kayak clean-up crew, or meet for family yoga in a city park.

In Last Child in the Woods: Saving Our Children from Nature-Deficit Disorder, Richard Louv points to a survey that identified two key factors that lead kids to grow up to care about the world around them: “many hours spent outdoors in ‘keenly remembered’ wild or semi-wild places, and a mentoring adult who taught respect for nature.”

So, play in the creek. Watch clouds. Count birds. You’ll be leading your kids into a wild and mysterious world, and we’ll all be better for it.

Annette Lucksinger is the author of the local guidebook Exploring Austin with Kids. She is currently at work on a hybrid memoir that combines graphic novel and essays about her life in Austin, Texas. Her favorite place to be is outside with kids.