Ready. Set. School!

Summer is often the highlight of childhood. Once school lets out, alarm clocks disappear, schedules relax, and kids trade homework for swimming pools, vacations, and late nights. It is a season filled with freedom, fun, and fewer responsibilities.

Returning to school, however, can feel like a shock. Suddenly, children are expected to wake up early, pack backpacks, follow routines, complete homework, and navigate classroom expectations and changing friendships. It is no surprise that many kids approach the first day of school with mixed emotions.

The good news is that the transition does not have to be stressful. With a little planning and a few intentional changes before school begins, parents can help make the return to the classroom smoother and more positive. Here are six simple ways to prepare your family for a successful start to the new school year.

Encourage Summer Learning

One of the biggest academic concerns after summer break is the “summer slide,” the learning loss that can occur when children spend months away from schoolwork. While every child benefits from a mental break, staying engaged academically throughout the summer can make returning to school much easier.

If reading and math have taken a back seat this summer, there is still time to help your child refresh important skills.

The key is to make learning enjoyable rather than feeling like extra schoolwork. Instead of assigning worksheets, look for activities that naturally build academic skills. Play multiplication card games, cook together while practicing measurement, visit museums, or explore nature parks. Reading together is another simple way to keep young minds active.

If your child feels overwhelmed by chapter books, encourage them to choose graphic novels, magazines, or picture books. Reading anything is better than reading nothing. Keeping literacy fun and low-pressure helps children rebuild confidence before school starts.

Limit Screen Time Before School Begins

Screen time habits often become more relaxed during summer, but easing back into healthy limits before school starts can make the transition much smoother.

Texas schools are preparing to implement statewide restrictions on personal electronic devices under House Bill 1481. While school-issued technology remains an important classroom tool, personal phones and tablets will no longer be part of the school day.

Research continues to link excessive recreational screen time with reduced attention spans, sleep disruption, and behavioral challenges. Children who spend long hours on screens may also find it harder to transition between activities and engage in offline learning.

Instead of making dramatic changes overnight, gradually reduce recreational screen time by 10 to 15 minutes each day. Replace that time with activities your child enjoys, such as riding bikes, building with LEGO® bricks, playing board games, creating art, or spending time outside.

If your family chooses screen time, consider making it a shared activity. A family movie night or cooperative video game encourages connection while still maintaining healthy boundaries.

Reset Daily Routines

One of the biggest adjustments for many families is returning to a school-year schedule.

During summer, bedtimes often drift later, and mornings become more relaxed. Unfortunately, school schedules do not wait for children to catch up.

Elementary students generally need nine to 12 hours of sleep each night, while teenagers typically need eight to 10 hours. If your child will need to wake up significantly earlier for school, begin adjusting bedtime several weeks before classes begin.

Move bedtime and wake-up time earlier by 10 to 15 minutes each day until you reach the desired schedule. Small adjustments are much easier than expecting children to suddenly shift by two hours overnight.

Sleep is not the only routine worth resetting. Consider gradually moving dinner earlier, reestablishing morning routines, practicing packing lunches or backpacks, and designating homework spaces. Familiar routines help reduce stress because children know what to expect each day.

Visit the School Before the

First Day

Many schools offer meet-the-teacher events, orientation sessions, or back-to-school nights before classes begin. These events are valuable opportunities to reduce anxiety, especially for children entering a new school or transitioning to a different campus.

Much of a child’s nervousness comes from uncertainty.

Who will my teacher be?

Will my friends be in my class?

Where is my classroom?

Walking through the building, finding classrooms, meeting teachers, and seeing familiar faces can make the first day feel much less intimidating. If your child tends to be anxious, encourage them to write down questions beforehand so they feel prepared during the visit. Even if you cannot attend an official event, consider stopping by the school to walk around campus, visit the playground, or simply become familiar with the surroundings.

Focus on the Positive

Children often reflect the emotions of the adults around them. When parents approach the school year with optimism, children are more likely to do the same.

Talk about the exciting opportunities that come with a new school year. Discuss reconnecting with friends, joining clubs, learning new subjects, meeting teachers, and participating in field trips or extracurricular activities.

If your child shares concerns, listen carefully rather than dismissing them. Validate their feelings while helping them see opportunities within those challenges.

For example, if a close friend moved away during the summer, acknowledge how difficult that feels while reminding your child about times they successfully made new friends. Share your own experiences of overcoming uncertainty and reassure them that you will support them throughout the school year.

Children do not need every problem solved immediately. They simply need to know someone believes in them.

Make Time to Connect

Perhaps the most important way to prepare your child for school has nothing to do with supplies, schedules, or academics. It is simply spending time together.

As school approaches, check in regularly about how your child is feeling. Ask open-ended questions, listen without immediately offering solutions, and create opportunities for meaningful conversations. Sometimes children need advice. Other times, they simply need someone who will listen. When parents consistently make themselves emotionally available, children learn they have a trusted place to bring worries, frustrations, and celebrations throughout the school year.

Those conversations become just as valuable after school begins, helping families navigate academic challenges, friendships, and everyday stress together.

The transition from summer to school is a major adjustment for children, but it also presents an opportunity. By gradually rebuilding routines, encouraging learning, limiting screen time, visiting school, maintaining a positive outlook, and making time to connect, parents can help children begin the year feeling confident and prepared.

No parent handles every challenge perfectly, and no child starts the school year without a few butterflies. What matters most is showing up consistently, offering encouragement, and reminding your child they are not facing the journey alone. A successful school year does not begin on the first day of class. It begins at home, one small step at a time.

“Five Conversation Starters”

What are you most excited about this school year?

Is there anything you’re nervous about?

What do you hope to learn this year?

Who are you looking forward to seeing?

How can I help make the first week easier?

Catherine Michalk is a native Austinite, writer, and mom of three. You can follow her family’s adventures at www.catherinemichalk.com.