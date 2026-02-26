Then
In 1938, when Travis County had far more pasture than pavement, Rodeo Austin planted its roots. With more than 2,600 farms in the area, agriculture was not background music, it was daily life. Community leaders organized a livestock show to strengthen the economy and give farmers, ranchers, and young exhibitors a place to showcase their work. The earliest event, called the Austin Baby Beef Show, featured just 16 animals and unfolded on temporary grounds at the Texas State Capitol, a setting that underscored how closely agriculture and civic life were intertwined.
There was no single founder. Instead, the show grew from a collaborative effort. Agricultural advocates, extension agents, business leaders, and volunteers built an event centered on opportunity, education, and pride in rural skills. Youth involvement played an early role, with participants developing responsibility and hands-on knowledge by raising and showing livestock, experiences tied to programs such as 4-H and
National FFA Organization.
As the years passed, the event expanded beyond a simple livestock show, gradually incorporating rodeo competitions and broader exhibitions. Even in its early form, it served as a bridge, keeping a growing city connected to the land, the work, and the traditions that shaped Central Texas.
Now
In 2026, Rodeo Austin remains a major cultural celebration of Texas life, blending rodeo competition, live music, fair attractions, and youth involvement. The event runs March 13 through March 28 at the Travis County Expo Center, drawing families, longtime fans, and first-time visitors alike. Each evening features ProRodeo competitions such as bull riding and barrel racing, followed by boot-stomping concerts.
The fairgrounds offer more than arena events. Carnival rides, food vendors, shopping, livestock shows, pony rides, and petting zoos create a full fair experience for all ages. Agricultural mechanics displays and junior livestock competitions highlight youth skills and reinforce the event’s original educational mission.
Community traditions also remain central to the season. BBQ Austin brings cook-offs, music, carnival lights, and sound, extending the celebration across multiple areas. Proceeds support scholarships, agricultural education, and youth programs throughout Texas. Rodeo Austin reflects both heritage and growth, offering a homegrown place where competition, music, learning, and family traditions
