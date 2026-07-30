Round Rock ISD Students Earn National Recognition

Creativity and self-expression have earned several Round Rock ISD students national recognition through the National PTA Reflections program, an arts competition that encourages students to explore a shared theme through original works of art.

The 2025-26 theme, “I Belong,” inspired student submissions in dance choreography, film production, literature, music composition, photography, and visual arts. The program includes divisions for students from prekindergarten through high school, as well as an Accessible Arts division that provides accommodations for students with disabilities.

Students begin by competing at the local PTA level before advancing to state and national judging. This year, 870 entries advanced to the Texas PTA competition, with more than 600 receiving state-level recognition. Nationally, more than 900 student works from 42 state PTA congresses were reviewed, and more than 200 young artists earned Awards of Excellence or Awards of Merit.

Among the students representing Round Rock ISD at the national level were Gavin Brown, Phoebe Chai, and Daniela D. Their featured works included Brown’s short film, I Belong, and music composition, I’m Home; Chai’s visual arts entry, I Belong to the Canvas; and Daniela D.’s, From Reflection to Connection: I Belong.

Two Round Rock ISD students brought home national awards. Gavin Brown, representing McNeil High School PTA, received an Award of Merit in Accessible Arts Music Composition for I’m Home. Phoebe Chai, representing Canyon Creek Elementary PTA, earned an Award of Merit in Intermediate Visual Arts for I Belong to the Canvas.

Their achievements highlight the power of the arts to help students share their perspectives, celebrate their identities, and connect with others through creativity.