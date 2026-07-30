School Bus Picture Frame Keepsake

School Bus Keepsake Frame

Make the annual first-day-of-school photo even more memorable by creating a school bus-themed photo frame.

What You Need:

Yellow poster board

Black, red, and orange construction paper

Scissors

Glue

Markers, paint, or crayons

Optional decorations such as stickers or magazine letters

What You Do:

Step 1: Round the corners of the yellow poster board to resemble the back of a school bus.

Step 2: Cut a window opening in the center, about 9½ inches wide by 12 inches tall.

Step 3: Glue a black rectangle at the bottom for the bumper, and add two black triangles to the upper corners.

Step 4: Cut red and orange circles for the bus lights, and glue them in place. Add a small red rectangle at the top center.

Step 5: Write “SCHOOL BUS” across the top in bold black letters.

Step 6: On the black bumper, write “My First Day of” and add your child’s grade level. Decorate however you like because creativity is part of the fun.

Complete the tradition by choosing your child’s favorite outfit and snapping plenty of photos before they head out the door.

The Greater Austin YMCA offers programs at 50 campuses. Learn more at www.austinymca.org/childcare/after-school-care.