Two new guidance documents aim to support school recess and enhance active school environments. The documents were released in January by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and SHAPE America – Society of Health and Physical Educators.

“This is a milestone in our quest to increase children’s physical activity levels,” says SHAPE America CEO E. Paul Roetert, PhD. “Daily recess, monitored by well-trained staff or volunteers, can optimize a child’s social, emotional, physical and cognitive development.”

Roetert says recess contributes to the recommended 60 minutes of daily physical activity for students and helps them apply the knowledge and skills they learn in an effective health and physical education program.

The documents, titled Strategies for Recess in Schools and Recess Planning in Schools: A Guide to Putting Strategies for Recess into Practice, can be downloaded free of charge at bit.ly/2iNlq2j.

The documents are designed for state and school district leaders, teachers, recess and playground supervisors, support staff, school administrators, parent-teacher organizations, school health coordinators, advisory councils, parents and anyone interested in supporting recess in schools.