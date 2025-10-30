School’s Out – Camp’s In!

Winter break is on the horizon. Alongside the fun parties and holiday events, there are plenty of days when kids will be out of school with nothing to do. Austin ISD and most area schools are closed for Thanksgiving from Nov. 24 to 28, and winter break runs from Dec. 22 to Jan. 2.

This year, instead of your kids interrupting every five minutes to tell you they’re bored, sign them up for a winter break camp. There are so many options to choose from in Austin. Whether your child loves theater, being outside, STEM activities, or art, you are sure to find something to keep them engaged, learning, and having fun.

How to Choose a Camp

Before you book a winter break camp, what should you consider? Every family’s priorities are different, but here’s a quick guide to help you think through your options.

How old are your kids?

Different camps cater to different age groups. Some follow well-known routines like snack time and nap time, while others focus on full-day enrichment activities. If you have younger children, or kids who need more structure, look for a camp that provides it.

Do you need a camp for multiple children?

If you have more than one child, decide whether you want them to attend the same camp or explore separate camps based on their individual interests. Some camps offer sibling discounts, helping you save by enrolling all your kids at the same location.

What are your kids interested in?

A one- or two-week camp isn’t a long time to learn a brand-new skill. Unlike the dreaded “summer slide,” it’s unlikely your child will fall behind academically over winter break. While enrichment is great, try to make sure it’s something they’re genuinely excited about. If your child enjoys math, a math-focused camp with games and puzzles might be perfect. But if they dread it, forcing them into one could lead to holiday-season grumbling.

What is your budget?

This is a big one, especially with rising costs in recent years. Be sure to factor in the total cost, including fees for field trips, after care, transportation, meals, and snacks. A half-day camp might seem affordable, but if you need to hire a sitter for the rest of the afternoon, the price may exceed that of a full-day option.

What are the camp’s policies?

Always review a camp’s policies thoroughly, especially when it comes to illness and refunds. Winter is full of cold and flu concerns. Know what happens if your child gets sick or your plans change. Do you get a full or partial refund? Are there deadlines for cancellations? Decide ahead of time which policies are deal-breakers.

What is the adult-to-child ratio?

Texas law requires different adult-to-child ratios depending on the age of the children, but it’s still important to choose a camp where you feel comfortable with the level of supervision. The ratio may vary depending on the activities offered. High-risk activities like rock climbing or horseback riding require more supervision than painting or coding.

Where are your kid’s friends going?

You’re probably not the only parent looking for a winter camp. Ask other parents for recommendations. A trusted referral is a great starting point, especially if you’re new to camps. Plus, if your child attends with a friend, they’re more likely to enjoy the experience. Bonus: you may be able to carpool and save on gas.

Where is the camp located?

As Austin grows, so do its traffic problems. Everyone has a different tolerance for time in the car, so consider location carefully. No one wants to sit in traffic for an hour just to pick up their child from camp. Less time commuting means more time to enjoy the holidays with your family.

Picking the Best Camp in Austin

Now that you have an idea of what to look for in a winter camp, let’s explore what Austin has to offer. No matter what part of town you’re in, there’s something for everyone. While this isn’t an exhaustive list, it’s a great place to start your search.

STEM

If your child is into robotics, coding, or building, get their minds churning at a STEM-focused camp like Idea Lab or iCode. Campers can learn how things work, design and build new inventions, and practice solving real-world problems.

Performing Arts

Is your child dreaming of Broadway or becoming the next ACL performer? Enroll them in a camp that supports their passion for the arts. Great options include Kids Acting Studio, Fantastic Magic Camp, and Hello Dancer.

Arts and Crafts

For creative kids who are always making something, arts and crafts camps are a winter break favorite. From painting to sewing, these hands-on programs are perfect for young artists. Check out Cordovan Art School, The Art Garage, and Figment Creative Lab.

Sports

If your child needs to burn off energy, a sports camp is a great fit. Whether it’s soccer, gymnastics, or ice skating, find a camp that helps them improve their skills and stay active. Local favorites include SoccerZone, Jump Gymnastics, and Austin Ninja Warrior. For variety, look into camps offered by The YMCA or West Austin Youth Association (WAYA).

Nature and Outdoors

Austin’s mild winter weather makes outdoor camps a great option. The Austin Nature and Science Center offers camps for ages 5 to 10, with discounts for city residents. If you’re looking for a more traditional outdoor experience, check out Camp Moody (YMCA) in Buda or Kidventure near Lakeway for activities like archery, climbing, and ropes courses.

Winter break doesn’t have to mean endless screen time or cries of boredom. With so many enriching camps around Austin, your child can explore new interests, build friendships, and enjoy their time off school, while you get a little breathing room too.

Need-Based and Discounted Camps in Austin

Winter camps can be pricey, but there are options that support a range of budgets. Here are a few resources to consider:

Austin Parks and Recreation Department

Offers low-cost winter camps with sliding-scale fees for residents.

YMCA of Austin

Financial assistance available for qualifying families. Winter day camps offered at several locations.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area

Affordable programs with enrichment and recreation activities. Membership required.

Some private camps offer early registration or sibling discounts.Ask about promotions before booking.

Bonus: Follow your favorite camps on social media for flash discounts or referral deals.

Winter Camp Prep Checklist: What to Pack

Make sure your child is ready for a great day at camp with these essentials:

A labeled water bottle

Nut-free lunch and snacks

(if not provided)

Weather-appropriate clothing (layers are best)

Closed-toe shoes for outdoor or active play

Any required medications

(with instructions)

A backpack to keep belongings organized

Art smock or old T-shirt for messy activities

A positive attitude and a curious spirit!

Tip: Double-check with the camp for specific gear or clothing requirements. Some specialty camps may request items like dance shoes, yoga mats, or science kits.

