Separate Trips, Stronger Family?

Q

My husband, kids, and I have very different vacation interests. The girls and I love outdoor adventures, while my husband and the boys prefer amusement parks and structured activities. We usually vacation together, but would there be benefits to taking separate vacations? What do you recommend for building family unity while vacationing?

A

There can be benefits to occasionally taking separate vacations based on interests. The girls may enjoy outdoor adventures more fully, while the boys and your husband may appreciate the structure and excitement of amusement parks. Everyone gets activities they truly enjoy.

However, there is also a downside to consider. If separate vacations become the pattern year after year, you may unintentionally create divided family memories. You and the girls will share meaningful experiences together, while your husband and the boys create their own traditions separately. Over time, that can affect family unity.

A balanced approach often works best. Here are several ideas to help strengthen family connections while still honoring individual interests:

Create one-on-one experiences. Spend individual time with each child during vacations or throughout the year. Your husband should do the same. Personal attention helps build lasting memories and stronger relationships. Make less exciting activities interactive. Museums, historical sites, or long tours can become more engaging with a simple scavenger hunt or treasure search. Challenge children to locate certain exhibits, artifacts, or landmarks along the way. Research creative vacation options. Families today are exploring many types of travel, including volunteer vacations, educational tours, adventure trips, and family cruises. One family I met during a tour of Turkey traveled with four children and turned the trip into a cultural learning experience. Volunteer vacations can also teach responsibility and can strengthen college or scholarship applications. Discuss the family budget openly. Older children benefit from understanding vacation costs and learning how financial decisions

are made. Including them in the planning process can encourage cooperation and realistic expectations. Share memories together afterward. After each vacation, hold a family conversation where everyone shares favorite moments, lessons learned, and photos. This creates connection, even when experiences differ.

Families handle vacations in many ways. Some give each child a special individual trip. Others alternate solo vacations between parents. Large families may simply pile into cars and visit relatives across the country.

I am not opposed to separate vacations from time to time, but I do believe shared experiences remain important. A combination of family trips and occasional interest-based travel can create both individual joy and lasting family unity.

Betty Richardson, PhD, RN, CS, LPC, LMFT, is an Austin-based psychotherapist.