The 2017 Special Olympics Texas (SOTX) winter games took place in Central Texas in February. More than 2,600 athletes from across the state competed in bowling, powerlifting and volleyball. Members of the UT Austin football and volleyball teams attended as special guests and offered words of encouragement to the SOTX athletes at the event’s Celebration Ceremony.

The next statewide competition will be the annual summer games during the last weekend of May in Arlington, TX. For more information, visit specialolympicstexas.org.