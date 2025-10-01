The Haunted Driskill Hotel

Then

When cattle baron Col. Jesse Driskill opened the Driskill Hotel in 1886, the property featured 60 well-appointed guest rooms. Twelve rooms boasted en-suite baths, a rare amenity for the time, so the Daily Statesman hailed it as “one of the finest hotels in the country.” With marble floors and arched windows, the Romanesque Revival building quickly became Austin’s pride and hosted governors, legislators, celebrities, and U.S. presidents.

Luxury was never the Driskill’s only claim to fame. From the start, tragedy shadowed its opulence. In 1887, Samantha Houston, a senator’s young daughter, died chasing a ball down the grand staircase. Guests soon reported faint giggles, the sound of a bouncing ball, or the sensation of a child’s hand touching their fingers.

That same year, heartbreak struck in Room 525, where a bride ended her life after her fiancé called off their wedding. Visitors later claimed to see a ghostly woman in a Victorian gown aimlessly wandering the halls.

In May 1887, disaster struck again when the general manager and nearly half the staff, including the headwaiter and bartender, were lured away to Galveston’s Beach Hotel. The Driskill soon faltered and had to close, much to Driskill’s dismay. Tragedy continued to follow the colonel when, in 1890, Driskill died of a stroke. Rumors spread that, despite losing his fortune, his spirit still lingered near the lobby and bar. This tale remains today.