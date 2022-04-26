Toddler Walkers, Kids Bicycles and Glow Rattles

PlayMonster has issued a recall for almost 9,000 Kid O Hudson glow rattles that can pose a choking hazard to young children. The motion-activated rattle, shaped like a puppy, has soft plastic legs that can break off. They were sold at specialty stores nationwide as well as online at Amazon, Walmart, Playmonster and Zulily between February 2018 and February 2022. The cost was about $25. Consumers are advised to return the recalled product to the company immediately. PlayMonster will provide a prepaid shipping label and a $25 refund.

