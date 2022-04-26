Toddler Walkers, Kids Bicycles and Glow Rattles

Maison Battat has recalled nearly 20,000 B. toys Walk ‘n’ Learn wooden activity toddler walkers. The wheels and wheel attachment hardware can detach from the walker in small pieces, posing a choking hazard to young children. The walkers were sold at Target stores nationwide as well as on Amazon from September 2020 through November 2021 for about $36. Consumers should immediately contact Battat for a free repair kit. Call 844-963-2479, email recalls@battatco.com or request a kit online at battatco.com.
Commencal Ramones is recalling about 1,000 14-inch kids bicycles. Federal regulations require bicycles with seat heights that measure at or below 25 inches to be equipped with foot brakes. These bicycles are equipped solely with hand brakes and can pose a crash hazard to young children who might not be able to stop the bicycles using handbrakes only. The bicycles were sold online at commencalusa.com from December 2014 through March 2021 for between $230 and $320. They were sold in several colors. Consumers should immediately stop using them and contact the firm for a free repair kit.
PlayMonster has issued a recall for almost 9,000 Kid O Hudson glow rattles that can pose a choking hazard to young children. The motion-activated rattle, shaped like a puppy, has soft plastic legs that can break off. They were sold at specialty stores nationwide as well as online at Amazon, Walmart, Playmonster and Zulily between February 2018 and February 2022. The cost was about $25. Consumers are advised to return the recalled product to the company immediately. PlayMonster will provide a prepaid shipping label and a $25 refund.
The US Consumer Products Safety Commission works to protect the public from unreasonable risks of serious injury or death from more than 15,000 types of consumer products.