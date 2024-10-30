Umlauf Sculpture Garden

THEN

Charles Umlauf was an artist, University of Texas professor, philanthropist, and nature enthusiast. In 1944, he purchased eight acres on the top of a hill near Barton Creek. At the time, the property had an old carriage house that had fallen into disrepair. The land was overgrown and untended, with lots of wild Dewberry vines and thick brush. The grounds had been last used as a place for soldiers to practice fly casting in the latter half of 1930s and into the 1940s, but after the war, the spot was largely forgotten. He fixed up the carriage house and transformed it into a home for his family and an art studio. Charles taught for 40 years at the University of Texas, and his prolific art can be found all-around the world in both private and public galleries. His work is in prestigious collections such as the Smithsonian and displayed proudly at the main entrance of Dallas’ Love Field. Yet, he still made time to develop his beloved sculpture garden at home.

The sculpture garden was a labor of love for the entire family. His wife, Angeline, took care in situating native flowering plants around all her husband‘s sculptures as he finished them. Their six children dug out the paths and carefully lined them with the stones removed when the flower beds were prepared.