Umlauf Sculpture Garden

THEN
Charles Umlauf was an artist, University of Texas professor, philanthropist, and nature enthusiast. In 1944, he purchased eight acres on the top of a hill near Barton Creek. At the time, the property had an old carriage house that had fallen into disrepair. The land was overgrown and untended, with lots of wild Dewberry vines and thick brush. The grounds had been last used as a place for soldiers to practice fly casting in the latter half of 1930s and into the 1940s, but after the war, the spot was largely forgotten. He fixed up the carriage house and transformed it into a home for his family and an art studio. Charles taught for 40 years at the University of Texas, and his prolific art can be found all-around the world in both private and public galleries. His work is in prestigious collections such as the Smithsonian and displayed proudly at the main entrance of Dallas’ Love Field. Yet, he still made time to develop his beloved sculpture garden at home.
The sculpture garden was a labor of love for the entire family. His wife, Angeline, took care in situating native flowering plants around all her husband‘s sculptures as he finished them. Their six children dug out the paths and carefully lined them with the stones removed when the flower beds were prepared.
NOW
In 1985, The Umlauf’s donated their home and art studio, along with 168 sculptures, to the City of Austin for the community to enjoy. The gardens, gallery, terrace, and learning center have developed the location into a destination for both arts enthusiasts and families encouraging art curiosity in their children. The Umlauf is home to the highest number of sculptures on public view in Texas.
It’s a great spot to introduce younger children to art appreciation, because the beautiful gardens of native Texas plants and well-kept green spaces offer a place for children to run and explore. The trees, waterfalls, and pleasant babbling streams keep kids engaged as they explore the grounds to find the next sculpture. The bronze sculptures found around the gardens have all been sealed with wax, which means that guests are welcome to lightly touch them. The stroller-friendly and wheelchair-friendly crushed stone paths are laid out into a giant peace sign. The sculptures are not all bronze. Umlauf also worked in mahogany, maple, alabaster, black Belgian marble, painted plaster, and terra cotta.
It’s a serene place to enjoy the cooler weather, and a surprisingly natural experience considering its location in the middle of the city. Art appreciation begins with art exposure, so take your children to enjoy both the art exhibit and the picturesque natural setting where they are on display! Parking is limited, but it’s a short walk from several Zilker lots, and it’s also on the Zilker shuttle route.
Laura McNabb is a mom in north Austin who loves spending time in nature with her husband, three children, and learning about homesteading.