Texans may have money waiting for them in the state’s unclaimed property database, and now they can search for it on the state’s redesigned website, ClaimItTexas.org. New features include an enhanced search function, the ability to upload claim documentation, and better mobile accessibility from smartphones and tablets.

Unclaimed property includes forgotten utility deposits or other refunds, insurance proceeds, mineral interest or royalty payments, dormant bank accounts and abandoned safe deposit box contents. Since the program’s inception in 1962, the state has returned more than $2 billion in unclaimed property to its rightful owners. In fiscal 2017, the agency paid a record $281 million in claims.

“I am proud of our unclaimed property program, which has returned about $800 million to its rightful owners since I’ve been Comptroller,” says Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar. “The newly redesigned website makes it even easier for users to search for unclaimed property, and I encourage everyone to go online, take a look around and see if there is money waiting for you or your loved ones.”

To search for unclaimed property, visit ClaimItTexas.org, or call 800-321-CASH (2274).