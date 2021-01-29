Valentine’s Day Adventures

HOT STUFF

Did you know that the Main Building of St. Edward’s University sits atop an extinct volcano? Hike Blunn Creek Trail to see if for yourself! Kids will enjoy walking forested paths, beneath bluffs and along the creek as they watch for trail markers. Follow the signs for the Volcanic Overlook. (Leave the pups at home for this protected nature preserve.)

YOU ROCK

Good for date nights or outdoor family fun, visit Vista Brewing for live music and libations.

Choose Your Own Adventure:

Reserve a spot at Vista Brewing where you can hear live music on Fridays and Sundays from their outdoor stage set under beautiful live oaks. For their “Driftwood Nights,” a voluntary $5 donation supports local musicians and the Health Alliance for Musicians (HAAM). Socially-distanced picnic tables and room for kids to play make this family- and dog-friendly venue a great outing any day, especially at sunset.

Bring a blanket or chairs on Saturday evenings for “Live on the Lawn” at Vista Brewing’s pop-up beer garden in Bee Cave. Pick up snacks and drinks for a picnic on the lawn at the Hill Country Galleria’s Central Plaza where you can dance the night away!

LOVE BIRDS

Have you ever wondered how to rent the swan pedal boats that float on Lady Bird Lake?

Choose Your Own Adventure:

Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to take one of these boats-built-for-two out on the water! Make a reservation with Capital Cruises to pedal your way around the city together.

Or go early in the month and take photos. You can make “Swan-of-a-Kind” cards to send on Valentine’s Day. Then make it a birding adventure – bring your binoculars — as you pedal along the shore and look for other love birds!

