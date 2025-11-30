Violet Crown Trail Celebrates Mile Zero Grand Opening

In November, families and outdoor enthusiasts gathered in Zilker Park to celebrate the grand opening of the Violet Crown Trail Mile Zero Trailhead and Education Pavilion. Hosted by Hill Country Conservancy, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department, and community partners, the event marked a major milestone for one of Austin’s most beloved trail systems.

Located at the intersection of William Barton Drive and Columbus Drive, the new trailhead serves as a vibrant entry point to the Violet Crown Trail, which now stretches 13 miles to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center. Visitors entering Mile Zero pass under a striking steel zero archway before exploring features such as a native wildflower meadow, a butterfly pavilion with benches, trail maps, and an overlook of Barton Creek. Interpretive signage explains how native ecosystems protect the region’s aquifer and water supply.

Now families can enjoy longer bike rides, walks and hikes that highlight the beauty and significance of Austin’s expanding trail system.