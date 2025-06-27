What are Signs of Childhood Depression?

Q

I’m a single mom with two boys. George is 8-years-old. His brother Larry is 10. While Larry seems happy, George has been irritable lately. He used to want to play with friends but recently he seems to have lost interest in everything. The school nurse called me to say that George comes to her office nearly every day with a stomachache or a headache. I’m wondering if George could have depression. What causes depression? Do you think George might have depression? What do you suggest that I do to help George?

A

Your son George has multiple symptoms that are common in children with depression. Symptoms include persistent sadness, loss of interest in activities, frequent physical complaints, and changes in appetite and/or sleep. Young children may be irritable. Older children may withdraw from friends, feel worthless, and have difficulty concentrating. Older children may think of hurting themselves. While rare, younger children can harm themselves.

It’s normal for a child or adolescent to be in a sad or bad mood but if it lasts a week or longer, then it’s time to make an appointment with the child’s pediatrician or the family doctor. If they believe it is depression, they may feel competent to treat the child or they can refer your child to a mental health professional for psychiatric evaluation and care. Pediatricians are trained to treat depression in all ages of children.

You ask what causes depression. Some children have genes that predispose them to develop depression. Going through stressful things such as loss, trauma, or serious health problems can contribute to depression.

Here are suggestions to use for helping George:

Set up the appointment with your child’s pediatrician or family doctor Talk with your child about sadness and depression. Take your child to therapy. Be patient and kind. Therapy for children with depression usually includes the use of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT).

Learn about CBT. Get books to help you and your child. One such book is “The Self-Regulation Workbook for Kids.” The author is Jenna Berman, LCSW. Another workbook is “CBT Toolbox for Depressed, Anxious & Suicidal Children and Adolescents” by David M Patt. This book has more than 220 worksheets and therapist tips for managing moods, building positive coping skills, and developing resiliency. There are many books to help you and your child. You can find these books online, in larger bookstores, or check them out from your local library.

I wish you success as you work to help your child deal with the symptoms of what looks like depression. With your help, he can be far more successful in various aspects of his life.

Betty Richardson, PhD, RN, CS, LPC, LMFT, is an Austin-based psychotherapist.