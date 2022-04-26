What’s SUP: Paddling on Lady Bird Lake

Each month, topics in this column alternate between cool, new places to go and a family-friendly thing to do at home. This month, we take you out on the water for some paddling action.

You’ve seen them out there, dotting the water anytime you cross Lady Bird Lake on a fine day – brightly colored canoes, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs). In fact, there are now so many rental companies that it can be hard to know which one to choose. My family recently tried out several and had a blast. Here, we share the most family-friendly options (due to proximity of parking and wait times). Based on my family’s experience, we found that unless you have uber patient kids, early in the day and weekdays are the best times to go. It’s an easy activity to learn with just a few tips – and a fun way to explore Austin!

WEST END

The Rowing Dock

www.rowingdock.com



Look west as you cross over Lady Bird Lake on Mopac, and you’ll spot bright blue canopies and a long dock stacked with stand-up paddleboards, canoes and kayaks. You can rent pedal kayaks here too (think kayak-sized pedal boats). If you’re looking for a less urban backdrop for your paddling adventure, this is the place to go. While you can easily head east towards the bridge to join the party, the west end of the lake will take your crew beneath tall, tree-filled bluffs with caves. On our trip out, we spotted cranes, ducks and turtles as we paddled towards Red Bud Isle and Mansfield Dam.

Parking is available in the Rowing Dock’s small dirt lot, just past the Austin Nature and Science Center. You can also park under the Mopac bridge or along Stratford Drive. Porta potties can be found on one side of the Rowing Dock’s parking lot and a snow cone truck on the other. Don’t forget to pack an ID and credit card.