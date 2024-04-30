Now

Today, that little grocery store with humble beginnings has evolved into a global brand, changing the landscape of health food grocery shopping. While you can now walk into a Whole Foods anywhere from London to L.A., it’s the Flagship store in the heartbeat of Austin that feels like home. You are still greeted with a rainbow of vibrant produce, artisanal cheeses and gourmet baked goods, but Whole Foods is more than the products on its shelves. Its flagship store is an experience in tune with its original mission, only on a larger scale and beyond the scope of groceries. The rooftop has beautiful views of the city, landscaped with turf, trees, dining tables and a playground. You’ll also find an array of cooking classes and wellness workshops to be enjoyed with others who also share a passion for healthy living. In a quick-paced world that often runs on fast food, this combination is a rare treasure and we Austinites have the genuine article right downtown.