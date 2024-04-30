Then
Austin was already keeping it weird back when a little natural foods store opened its doors on North Lamar back in 1980. Founded by John Mackey and Renee Lawson Hardy, this natural grocer served health-conscious consumers in a supermarket atmosphere. The original store was only open for one year when a massive flood destroyed it, wiping out its inventory and equipment. With no insurance, customers and neighbors volunteered to clean up the wreckage and soon Whole Foods was back in action. By the end of the 1980’s, Whole Foods had expanded to the West Coast and by 2000, stores could be found nationwide. In 2002, it expanded to Canada. And by 2005, not only did Whole Foods debut on the Fortune 500 list, but it also opened its 80,000 square-foot flagship store in downtown Austin.
Now
Today, that little grocery store with humble beginnings has evolved into a global brand, changing the landscape of health food grocery shopping. While you can now walk into a Whole Foods anywhere from London to L.A., it’s the Flagship store in the heartbeat of Austin that feels like home. You are still greeted with a rainbow of vibrant produce, artisanal cheeses and gourmet baked goods, but Whole Foods is more than the products on its shelves. Its flagship store is an experience in tune with its original mission, only on a larger scale and beyond the scope of groceries. The rooftop has beautiful views of the city, landscaped with turf, trees, dining tables and a playground. You’ll also find an array of cooking classes and wellness workshops to be enjoyed with others who also share a passion for healthy living. In a quick-paced world that often runs on fast food, this combination is a rare treasure and we Austinites have the genuine article right downtown.
Brittany Williams is a writer and Realtor® in Austin where she loves exploring the city’s green spaces with her husband, son and daughter.